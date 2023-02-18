Medicines, all the risks when you go overboard with over-the-counter medicines

Cheap, easy to find but always to be used in moderation and under medical supervision, that’s why over-the-counter medicines are drugs at risk.

They are called over-the-counter medicines, freely available without a prescription, but they can become dangerous drugs

Over the last few years the perception of what is the public health it has completely changed. And although the Italian health service is considered one of the best in Europe, there are many who rely above all on personal sensations and incautious purchases for treatment.

I know the medical prescription it is still mandatory for the vast majority of drugs, antibiotics, painkillers and anti-inflammatories, there are many products that can be purchased freely and without any difficulty. They are called over-the-counter medicines. They can be purchased anywhere and for some of them even advertising promotion is legitimate.

Over-the-counter drugs and medicines

Supplements, vitamin systems, creams and ointments for external use. But also anti-inflammatory and antipyretic. There tachypirine, not in its maximum dosage, is available everywhere. At any pharmacy. Let’s talk about ‘normal’ dosages. For the 1000 mg package, a medical prescription is required which, however, can be repeated for no more than ten boxes and until the prescription expires. The aspirin, in all its forms, can also be purchased in multiple packs by the same person. Without any control. Same speech for the ibuprofenoften accompanied by pain relievers such as codeine.

Studies are highlighting how i over-the-counter medicines have become a real outlet for many consumers. Which often end up exaggerating. And take serious risks.

The risk of serious damage

Excessive use of drugs, especially of tachypirine and analgesics, is a phenomenon that is spreading more and more in a worrying way. Useful in times of need: but risky when taken in excessive and compulsive quantities. The abuse of these drugs can cause liver damage, digestive system and kidneys. In addition to increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Furthermore, drugs, by definition, can lead to a form of acute addiction. Although the active ingredients are often very mild, taking these drugs regularly and unjustifiably can lead to a physical and psychological dependence that can be difficult to overcome.

Pain is a symptom

An analgesic relieves pain. But when you have a toothache pain it’s just the symptom. Not the cause. Refusing to cure the problem by limiting itself to alleviating the symptom is the most wrong thing one can do.

And medico would never recommend the use of an antipyretic on a daily basis. Just as he would not prescribe a pain reliever to reduce the risk of a headache or mild general pain. The risk is to ‘silence’ our body and not deepen with diagnostic tests what could be the signs of a pathology, perhaps even an important one.

Instead, you can experiment with alternative treatments for pain relief: such as physiotherapy o acupuncturethus reducing the need for medications.

Doctor, and not medicines

When, out of extreme necessity, one turns to the over-the-counter medicineperhaps at night or on weekends in the absence of our general practitioner, it must be done carefully, without exceeding the recommended dosages, without mixing several drugs and contacting the attending physician or in any case the emergency doctor as soon as possible.

Also pay attention to expired drugs which very often remain in our cabinet for months. At best they are ineffective. But they can also cause serious poisoning.

An important recommendation is to never share medications. Never suggest personal care. Never take suggestions from people who say they know how to cure anything.

