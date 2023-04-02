What are the characteristics of Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet? Find out why she’s so thin and if her meal plan is good for her health.

Gwyneth Paltrow he is one of the best known and most followed stars by women, above all for his lifestyle. In fact, her physique is considered “enviable”, but how does she maintain it? In multiple interviews the actress has spoken out on the subject and her diet and lifestyle are in fact very alarming due to their restrictive and somewhat mindless nature.

What characterizes his diet is the fasting, or the practice of intermittent fasting 16-18 hours. The day of the star is divided as follows:

Start your food day with a coffee at noon

Lunch: chicken broth

Dinner in the afternoon which includes a paleo diet consisting mainly of many vegetables.

Basically his diet consists of coffee, broth and vegetables concentrated in a few hours, to be able to fast the rest of the day. The diet is essentially low-calorie, and in addition she also practices one hour of sport a day, walking or pilates.

Here’s why the Gwyneth Paltrow diet has caused such a stir

The dissemination of his meal plan has caused quite a stir among the public and there are fears among professionals that many may follow his example, which he is considered unhealthy. Furthermore, during her career, the actress has always supported the world of well-being by also launching products such as creams and supplements. After her latest statements, her people elected her “The Ultimate Almond Mom”, referring to an alarming phenomenon that characterizes diet culture.

The Almond Mom, or “almond mothers”, are considered mothers who encourage their children to follow restrictive and unhealthy food plans, such as eating only two almonds as a main meal. Among the various social networks, the hashtag #almondmom has now spread like wildfire to denounce these bad eating habits of some women.

These bad habits are part of diet culturewhich indicates in a more general way, the social and cultural problems linked to wrong diets to lose weight, which also includes the drug Ozempic. These diets consist of low calories and too intense workouts. The diet culture is among the principali red flag capable of giving rise to dangerous eating disorders such as anorexia and dysmorphophobia (pathological concern for the appearance of one’s body). The advent of social networks and standards of perfect beauty have not at all helped to limit the spread of these “beliefs”, among which that of the well-known actress Gwyneth Paltrow has also become known.