The aperitif, the ice cream, the mid-day snack. If the stimulus of hunger, despite the great heat, is still felt, there could be a scientific explanation. But only for males. Two studies on people and mice from the University of Israel, in collaboration with other universities, concluded that exposure to sunlight stimulates the appetite and leads to an increase of 17% the calories ingested daily, up to a maximum increase of 300 calories per day. The mechanism involves ghrelin, the so-called hunger hormone, but is triggered only in men, while no change in appetite is observed in women.

What does the discovery consist of

The researchers noted that male mice exposed to ultraviolet rays (during a skin cancer research) showed very high levels of ghrelin compared to normal, thus Carmit Levy, a lecturer in Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry, and lead author of the study, analyzed data from 3,000 people, ages 26 to 65, who had answered a questionnaire on eating habits as part of a survey conducted by the Israeli government. The results surprised: men consume an average of 17% more calories during the sunniest months, March to September, compared to the rest of the year. A phenomenon that does not affect women, whose caloric intake remains unchanged over the course of twelve months, probably because, scientists speculate, the effect of solar radiation on the hunger hormone is blocked by the female hormone estrogen.

To confirm the result, the researchers asked a group of 13 men and 14 women (aged 18 to 55) to spend 25 minutes out in the sun, with bare arms and legs. They then investigated their appetite and also in this case the males confirmed that they felt an increased feeling of hunger, unlike the women. All the results were published on Nature Metabolism.

How the hunger hormone works

“This discovery of the University of Israel is a mechanism that was unknown and it is very interesting – he comments Andrea Ghiselli, president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences – Assuming that sun exposure causes appetite, we could intervene in this direction to treat some pathologies, such as bulimia, anorexia, obesity. Ghrelin is the hunger hormone, it is produced in the stomach and its job is to stimulate the appetite. Man is a diurnal animal and it is therefore normal that the search for food is guided by the presence of light. It remains to be clarified how exactly the sun’s rays can trigger this hormone. Since the woman is also a diurnal animal she should be subject to the same effect. More studies will be needed to clarify this. “

Does more calories mean more weight?

Another aspect to investigate, according to the expert, is whether the increase in appetite also leads to weight gain. “It would seem not – underlines Ghiselli – because we have no scientific evidence that you get fat in the summer. Yet, 300 more calories a day, like those found in the study, are a lot and would lead to a significant leap in the balance. Probably other mechanisms are involved. , not yet known, that save us from gaining weight. And it is also true that in the summer we tend to eat more fruit, more vegetables and lighter foods “.

Some ideas for the most recommended snacks

If the sun really makes us hungrier, here are some ideas for healthy snacks during the holidays: “White yoghurt (because the flavored ones can have a high sugar content), which can be sweetened with pieces of fresh fruit. Or a handful of fruit. dry, but be careful not to overdo it because it contains many calories. In general, for meals, prefer vegetable and legume foods, which fill the belly but are low in calories – advises the nutritionist – It is wrong to consider vegetables as a side dish, in reality they are a real meal and legumes can be considered a second course. Let’s remember that alcohol is very rich in calories, even if they are not perceived because they are drunk. Desserts at the end of a meal? Fruit is the best choice, but some desserts are you can eat a week. And the barbeque on August 15th is also welcome. As long as you keep moving even on holiday. the dog or with the children at the playground “.