That’s why Thuram preferred Inter to Milan. Definite the duration of the contract

There is also confirmation from the French newspaper L’Equipe: Marcus Thuram will be an Inter player. With all due respect to Milan, a pursuit that seemed destined to materialize two seasons ago, before the injury to the French international, was finally crowned. The newspaper reveals what led Thuram to prefer Inter over the Rossoneri: “The Italian club, finalists in the last edition of the Champions League, showed interest in the Frenchman’s profile for several seasons and very quickly perceived him as a future reference striker His career in the Champions League, the identity of the game established in recent months and the possibility of evolving into the position of number 9 were central elements when choosing the former Sochaux, who will commit himself for a five-year period years with Inter”.

