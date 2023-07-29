Column: That’s how it works!: That’s why top managers and CEOs run marathons

They are leading figures, they are admired, they are often in the public eye, they are successful. Dazzling managers run and run, for them it’s as much a part of life as brushing their teeth. Our columnist knows what drives them.

Herbert Heiner – FC Bayern boss, Jochen Zeitz – Harley-Davidson boss and board of directors at Puma, or Marc Zuckerberg – Facebook boss: These and many more managers are running. They walk everywhere. When travelling, before appointments or afterwards, on vacation, they simply always have their running shoes with them. However, many people I spoke to have one thing in common: They didn’t start out as managers and then become runners.

It was mostly the other way around, and that’s exciting! They were already runners and developed into top managers. A lot of them are very good runners and set damn good and fast times. Of course, it’s not like they became better and more successful managers just through sport. But one thing connects them: Often they are at least marathon runners, some also complete ultras, trails or are triathletes.

The parallels between work and sport

Part of the truth, of course, is that managers need exercise to balance themselves. In training, the same things are important to them as in the job: they have to set themselves precise goals, overcome their weaknesses, and be persistent. So running is actually just an extension of work. In reality, it has little to do with compensation. So they run the way they work. However, she often does so quickly. They persevere for a long time, they go to and beyond their limits, they chase after success, of course also for personal bests.

Once a marathon has been completed, registration for the next competition follows on the same day. Life is one challenge. Higher, faster, further is practically a principle of life, these people could never just walk along. You never stand still. But that was also the case before they made a career. It’s probably a bit in their DNA.

Managers are often work runners

Surfers, rowers or parachutists use the power of nature or the elements for their sport. They also get involved in a kind of flow that they take into account, but cannot control and control 100 percent. This is different when running the manager.

For them, this sport is sexy because they do it entirely with their own physical strength. Only your own body, your own work, working on your running success kicks you off. You need perseverance, perseverance, and your own drive. You lead the body, you lead yourself. Just like you lead others at work. For example employees, or even an entire company. Thus, managers are often working athletes. They don’t enjoy it or hardly at all, but for them sport is an achievement. And of course recognition. They want to be admired, they don’t just run for themselves.

Short biography of Mike Kleiß

Mike Kleiß has been doing sports since he was a child. “Those who exercise achieve more” is his motto in life. Running was always his favorite subject. For seven years he has been running between 15 and 20 kilometers almost every day, often in marathons and sometimes in ultra marathons. So far, our columnist has published two books on running. He is the founder and managing director of the communications agency GOODWILLRUN. Mike Kleiss lives with his family in Hamburg and Cologne. He writes about running here every Thursday.

Managers rely on themselves

A very typical managerial behavior is that these people rely primarily on themselves. They leave little to chance and are reluctant to relinquish control. They are used to solving things themselves and rarely rely on their team. In the end, they trust themselves. And in sports they tend to act alone and for themselves.

You often see a manager at the starting line of a marathon, but he rarely runs in a running group. It’s all in them. They are lone fighters. In private and at work. You were often like that at school, during your studies, during your training. What is amazing is that whenever I asked top managers what their “driver” was when they ran, they answered in a similar way.

It’s not really the best time. Higher, faster, no further. It is the hunger for success, and everyone defines it differently. But they all want to be successful, they also want to be admired. And so they often post their competition certificates publicly. However, only if a fastest time is shown on it again. They also somehow know that you don’t find them sexy if they’re as determined to walk as they are to work, so they downplay a lot of things.

The former Opel boss Karl-Thomas Neumann once said a sentence that has also become my guiding principle over the years and that perfectly explains the attitude of top managers to running: “Even if it really hurts sometimes: Giving up is not an option Alternative. That applies to every marathon and every top job”. That’s how it works!

