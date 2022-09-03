Bananas are one of the most common types of fruits, easy to recognize and indisputably appreciated in a generic sense, both for a practical and nutritional factor. Few fruits have had such a “total” connotation since ancient times as bananas, which are the fruits that are developed from the banana plant, of tropical origin.

It is curious that bananas were not known in Europe until the 16th century, the Portuguese were probably the first to introduce them in our country, but the African populations had at the same time already developed distinct varieties of bananas, very different from the wild ones, which have a different color and very large seeds. If bananas are so popular it is also for their content of useful substances, but even these fruits are not free from contraindications and problems of various kinds: when is consumption absolutely not advisable?

Banana alert: that’s why you absolutely must not eat them!

This fruit too has inevitably ended up at the center of numerous rumors and news of dubious origin and scientific veracity. In reality, the banana does not present particular contraindications for a healthy organism. It contains an important number of vitamins, mineral salts (potassium above all), and it is not by chance that it is considered a “benign” fruit, also suitable for consumption by sportsmen.

However, we must avoid consuming bananas if we are allergic to latex, as these tasty fruits contain chitanase, a type of molecule associated with the “latex-fruit syndrome”, so even a limited consumption can be very dangerous.

The same applies to those who follow a particular drug regimen, consisting of ACE inhibitors, oxazolidinone drugs and diuretic drugs, but also those who suffer from problems related to gastroduodenal ulcer must limit or better still completely eliminate this type of fruit from their diet.

It is also a relatively “substantial” and sugary fruit, so consumption must be limited to one portion every 3-4 days for those suffering from high blood sugar.



