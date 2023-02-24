Home Health That’s why you don’t have to eat this brand of yogurt for the Ministry of Health
Yogurt is a food that is obtained thanks to bacteria that ferment milk. The word “yogurt” is of Turkish origin and means precisely “fermented milk”. We know nothing about who invented yogurt but it is thought that it is a product that already existed in the sixth century among the peoples who inhabited the Balkans. Today we have different types of yogurt: natural, Greek, low-fat, semi-skimmed and even colored. There are also alternative types such as soy, oats, chickpeas, cream, lactose-free, sheep’s milk.

When buying yogurt, pay close attention to its label. In particular, you need to know how much sugar it contains. The quantity of sugars must be around 4 grams per pound of product. If a higher quantity is indicated on the label, it means that an addition has been made to make the taste even sweeter. For this reason, pieces of fruit are added to some yoghurts. In reality, at the time of purchase, you must always make sure that there is real fruit inside and not instead a set of aromas and preservatives. To be certain on the label, the fruit must be placed before the sugars. Otherwise we recommend not buying that yogurt.

Therefore, a lot of attention should be paid to the amount of sugar found in yogurt because some are fake yogurts as they contain a lot of sugar together with flavourings, preservatives and starches which make them desserts rich in many calories. To understand when you are dealing with a fake yogurt, you must always check how many sugars it contains because these substances cause many diseases. Our health advice is to opt for plain yogurt which is natural.

Eating natural yogurt is good for our health because it is rich in enzymes that reproduce in the gastrointestinal tract. In this way the well-being of the organism is helped by detoxifying it and it also becomes an anti-inflammatory towards the mucous membranes of the intestine. The acidity of the yoghurt helps the development of intestinal bacterial flora which helps the intestine feel good. It also provides calcium which is important for our body. Yogurt is good for our body, for cellular metabolism as it also regulates our blood pressure.

These days you have to be very careful not to eat a particular brand of Yogurt. The Ministry of Health explains why. The jar that contains this yoghurt is fragile at the neck. It could shatter and break. The Ministry of Health puts this yogurt on its website among the recalls of food products by operators. We are talking about the following product: “Kyr probiotics and vitamin D- Strawberry” but also royal jelly, apricot and honey. The recall only affects lot 29/03 z with expiry on 29 March 2023. This yogurt must not be eaten for any reason.

