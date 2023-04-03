Walnuts are one of the most loved dried fruits and in hindsight given the beneficial properties for our body. Here we explain why it is important to eat them every day.

The World Health Organization does not like to talk about Superfoods, yet there is no other better word to describe particular foods which, due to their properties and benefits, are good for our body. Among these there are certainly walnuts, which should be eaten every day.

If we talk about superfoods meaning that they work miracles on health then we are wrong, obviously this is not the case. If we mean by superfood particular types of food whose properties can be exploited to improve the health of our organism then the matter becomes different there and there would be many foods that should not be missing in our daily diet.

Among these superfoods then also include nights, among the most loved dried fruits of the Italians and in hindsight given the important properties nutrients and more.

How walnuts help us in 4 different ways

Nuts contain different vitamins e minerals which in a specific and targeted way can help us improve some aspects of our physical and mental health.

Among other things, nuts can help induce sleep; in fact they contain magnesium and melatonin and therefore if consumed with regularity they help regulate our sleep-wake cycle.Dental health and some bone; and yes nuts also contain a high amount of soccer e of phosphorus which as we know are allies in the prevention of problems for the health of teeth and bones.

The Vitamin E then it is essential to counteract aging, helping the immunitary defense to protect us from external factors. But not only that, this is also important for regular the blood pressure and stimulate the nervous system.

Nuts are real godsend natural supplements; so if you need energy, perhaps after physical activity, know that there is no better way to recover your strength than by eating a handful of this dried fruit. Finally, let’s talk about a food rich in antioxidants and there are studies that are trying to discover the possible connections between the consumption of nuts and the brain protection from any degenerative diseases such asAlzheimer.