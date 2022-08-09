Monkeypox is yet another virus that is gripping European and world soil. Here’s why you should be careful. In practice, it is a rare viral disease that affects both humans and monkeys. The virus is present in several parts of the world, including Africa, Asia and South America. It is transmitted from one individual to another through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated objects.

Humans who contract the virus are more likely to do so by coming into contact with infected pet monkeys, such as those kept as exotic pets. Although the risk of contracting monkeypox is not very high, people who work or stay in research or accommodation facilities that house monkeys may be at increased risk.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of the virus are similar to those of smallpox, a related viral infection. They can include fever, headache, chills, body aches, and fatigue. Some individuals may also experience a rash three to five days after the other symptoms appear. The rash usually appears first on the face, arms, and legs, and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Small blisters develop in these areas that can open, forming sores that can become scabs and scabs over the next few days. Red bumps may appear in the mouth and inside the nostrils and throat, which can later turn into ulcers. Smallpox and monkeypox are both highly infectious diseases and can be transmitted by coming into contact with the blood, saliva, or other bodily fluids of an infected person.

The risk of transmission of monkeypox is greatest during the two to three week period when the rash is visible and scabs form. As in the case of smallpox, these viruses can also be transmitted by air through coughing or sneezing.

Why is it important to know the consequences of the virus?

Since monkeypox is a rare and serious disease, it is important to know the consequences. Anyone diagnosed with monkeypox will likely be quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease. Symptoms of the virus can appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus.

As it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop after exposure to the virus, it is important to check yourself every day for symptoms. Anyone who thinks they have contracted the virus should call their doctor immediately. If an individual is confirmed to have contracted the virus, the doctor will notify public health officials.

When should you worry about contracting monkeypox? People who travel to or visit areas where monkeypox is common may be at an increased risk of contracting the disease. Areas where monkeypox is common include West and Central Africa, Central and Southeast Asia, and North Central America.