That’s why you should get rid of disgusting yellowed spots in the bathroom

Over time, all sorts of deposits and thus germs accumulate in the sanitary area. Showers and bathtubs in particular get a lot of it – here you can find out where the yellowish dirt comes from and how you can get rid of it gently.

It’s not nice to look at when the shower and bathtub turn yellowish. On the one hand, this is due to the aging of the material, especially in the case of acrylic or plastic tubs. These become brittle and discolored over time due to UV light, heat and cleaning agents.

You are likely to be annoyed far more regularly by a yellowish film stretching across the white areas. That happens when Limescale from the water mixes with dust, skin flakes and residues of bath additives.

In addition to the optics, this is also not particularly good from a hygienic point of view, because bacteria and fungi can multiply here. In hardware stores or online there are numerous cleaning solutions for showers and bathtubs or expensive special devices such as steam cleaner . You can also try simple home remedies .