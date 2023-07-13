That’s why you should never put the fan next to your bed

If it is too warm at night, it is difficult to fall asleep. The result is poor sleep and a bad start to the day. The result is lower performance, exhaustion and tiredness. The general mood can also suffer. Putting the fan next to the bed and turning it on sounds like the perfect solution. Because the cool draft makes sleeping much easier.

But experts warn against this habit.

Muscle tension from the ventilator

Many fans can be set to disperse air not just in one direction, but throughout the room. If the device is right next to the bed, in many cases the airflow can be aimed directly at the body. This in turn causes the skin to dry out and become irritated.

If the cold air is blown on individual muscle parts of the body over a longer period of time, the air flow quickly leads to muscle tension and stiffness.

Beware of allergies

Fans pull in air from the environment and swirl it around the room to create a cooling effect. However, they can also whirl up and distribute dust, pollen and other allergens that are in the air.

This is particularly problematic when the fan is right next to the bed. In this case, there is a possibility that the particles thrown up can reach the sleeping person directly and cause allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

People with allergies or asthma can be particularly sensitive to these particles and should exercise caution when using a fan near the bed.

Worse sleep quality due to fan noise

Fans are often noisy. Those who sleep deeply and soundly will not notice it. However, there are situations where the rattling and constant noise of the fan can disturb sleep. Especially when those affected are sensitive to noise or are already complaining about poor sleep quality.

Even if you normally sleep soundly, the rattling and monotonous noise of a fan can disturb sleep and wake you from deep sleep. However, deep sleep is an important sleep phase in which the body can recover and regenerate. Anyone who is abruptly awakened from this phase often feels tired and exhausted the next day.

And what about the children’s room?

Pediatricians also don’t think much of a fan running at night in the children’s room.

The draft on the skin could irritate the little ones. In addition, the devices are only partially childproof. “Leaving the child alone in the room is not recommended without reservation,” emphasizes Bremen pediatrician Torsten Spranger in an interview with the German Press Agency.

Although air conditioners cool the air, they are often noisy and dry out the air. As part of a home ventilation system that avoids drafts and dehydration, they are definitely an option, says Spranger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

