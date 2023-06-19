That’s why you should put an ice cube on the back of your neck every day

According to traditional Chinese medicine, putting an ice cube on your neck for 20 minutes every day is said to work wonders.

How often do you say you are dissatisfied with the general situation. Or complains about stress, is angry, has slept badly or has headaches or menstrual pains. The general well-being suffers. Of course, the ancient Chinese with their traditional acupressure have a button in their healing backhand that you can use to not just push all of that away, but to melt it away.

Why you should put an ice cube on your neck every day

The so-called Feng Fu point is located in the neck, right in the hollow at the lower end of the skull bone. If you place an ice cube there for 20 minutes – at best every day – the real miracle should work. You do the whole thing comfortably lying on your stomach or fix the ice cube with a cloth for more freedom of movement. But since it’s all about relaxation… it’s better to lie down for the ultimate frozen experience.

Feng Fu Point: Against pain, stress and sleep problems

Well … you may have guessed: The Feng Fu point does not specifically treat any construction sites, but is intended to restore the natural state of body and psyche. While stimulating the neck, one sends the body on the way to a strengthened life energy. What exactly does that include? Now tacheles: What can the Feng Fu point do?

It ensures restful sleep, stimulates digestion and makes constant chills disappear. So, frostbite: dare! In addition, the ice cube in the neck reduces headaches, toothache and body aches and supports breathing and circulation. It takes care of vaginal and gastrointestinal infections and stimulates the thyroid gland. It stabilizes the nervous system and spine and helps with all kinds of blood pressure problems and arthritis. It reduces obesity and supports psychological problems such as depression, chronic stress, exhaustion or insomnia. Since the best always comes last, here’s a treat for all women: The Feng Fu point alleviates … drum roll … menstrual problems and is said to combat cellulite. Drum: Don’t babble, ice cream on your neck!

