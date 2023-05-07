A chic and trendy manicure enhances our outfits in no time and we love to experiment with different nail designs. But when was the last time you painted your toenails? With summer just around the corner, it’s time to treat ourselves to a new pedicure. Whether Shellac, gel or acrylic – gel nails have become increasingly popular among fashionistas in recent years. But what about a pedicure with gel? How harmful are gel nails really and should you try them or not? So many questions, right? But don’t worry – we’re here for you and explain why a gel pedicure might not be such a good idea.

Gel pedicure: That’s why you should rather avoid it

It can take quite a long time for the base coat, color layer and top coat to dry with conventional nail polishes. And no matter how hard we try, the result lasts no more than 4-5 days. And that’s exactly why Shellac and other gel polishes are becoming more and more popular. Nail polish is applied to the nails and then cured under a UV or LED lamp. Gel nails are absolutely scratch-resistant and last up to 4 weeks. Sounds great, doesn’t it? However, what sounds pretty handy and looks great at first blind also has a few downsides that you should be aware of. Whether you decide to have a pedicure with gel is of course entirely up to you. If you are still unsure, then read on and find out here what makes gel nails so harmful.

Gel can damage the natural nail

We have already shown you how to do a French pedicure yourself and some of the most beautiful pedicure trends for 2023. A gel pedicure usually lasts much longer than a classic pedicure. However, gel is not only very harmful to the natural nails, but also to the surrounding cuticles. In order to create a better basis and for the nail polish to penetrate better, the nails are first roughened with a special electric file. In some cases, however, this can lead to minor injuries and in some cases even promote a fungal infection.

Since the gel layer is usually much thicker, oxygen can no longer get to the nails, which in turn worsens the horny layer. In the long run, our natural nails become brittle, thin and very soft with a gel pedicure and need at least 1 year to fully regenerate. If you still cannot do without a gel pedicure, give your natural nails and skin a little break now and then.

Increased risk of skin cancer

Whether it’s a gel pedicure or a manicure, gel nails are associated with an increased risk of skin cancer. According to a scientific study from Georgia, UV light can promote skin cancer and just 10 minutes of treatment corresponds to the energy level of a full day under the sun. To counteract this, wear UV protection first or use an LED lamp as an alternative. In addition, UV light can cause our skin to age prematurely and promote the formation of wrinkles. After all, we don’t want that, do we?

How to properly remove gel nail polish?

You already know why a gel pedicure is harmful and not a good idea. But the biggest mistake everyone makes with gel nails is not removing the polish properly. Improper removal, for example simply peeling off the polish, can seriously damage your natural nails. This in turn causes the nails to become thinner and break more quickly.

To avoid this, we will tell you how to remove gel nail polish. First you need to gently sand down the top layer with a file. Then soak cotton pads with acetone or special gel remover and place them on the nails. Then wrap it tightly with a piece of aluminum foil and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and use a cuticle pusher to push down the gel polish. Make absolutely sure that you do not scratch the natural nail bed and proceed very carefully. If the gel nail is difficult to remove, wrap your toenails for another 15 minutes and repeat the process.