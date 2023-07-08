That’s why you won’t get washboard abs by the age of 50

In the prime of life, many grab the ambition again: The lifebelt around the hips should give way to a six-pack – washboard instead of a raccoon. But a six-pack at the age of 50, is that even possible?

After the “Dad Bod” aka Papa-Plauze was briefly in vogue in Germany, the well-trained male body then asserted itself again as the ideal of beauty – at least if you ask the female sex about it.

But can (over) 50-year-olds still train a washboard abs? For more than 90 percent of the population, the answer is simply: No! And that, by the way, completely independent of age, because only a small proportion of all people have the predisposition to do so.

Not everyone can get a six pack

Let’s take a closer look at the six-pack: Only one muscle gives it its characteristic shape – the large, straight horizontal abdominal muscle. It is divided by tendons and connective tissue strands into packages that are delimited longitudinally and transversely.

And of course, the better the large muscle is trained, the more prominent it becomes. While many people have four or eight divisions, some men have to be content with just two or even none. You may be able to get a nicely toned abs, but you can’t get a six pack – let alone a ten pack.

If you still want to try to make the relief visible, you cannot avoid a few basic requirements. As a general rule, you should try to maintain as much muscle as you can into old age, because it is our most important metabolic organ. Unfortunately, our body works against this from the age of 30. Because then the muscle strength decreases more and more and by the age of 80 around 50 percent disappear.

Nutrition and sport: It’s all in the mix

The performance of the muscles only improves with regular strength training. A lasting effect already occurs if you train two to three times a week. More frequent training is counterproductive because the muscles need enough time to regenerate. And then there is another very important requirement for the six-pack: the body fat percentage.

In men, it should only be between ten and twelve percent, in women between 20 and 25. Because even the strongest abdominal muscles remain invisible when the fat layer covers the muscles.

Around the age of 40, the body fat percentage in men is between twelve and 22 percent – in women correspondingly higher.

And since it also increases inexorably and continuously with advancing age, targeted endurance training is necessary in addition to a change in diet. Experts recommend at least 45 minutes five days a week.

Watch out for deficiencies

If you are now ambitious enough to finally declare war on Papa-Plauze, you should still approach your plans slowly.

Especially in old age, a washboard abs also harbors serious health risks – for example with regard to supplying the body with vital nutrients. A radical diet, which is only intended to make the six-pack clearly visible by reducing body fat, is not recommended.

The result would almost inevitably be deficiency symptoms. Older people in particular should remain realistic. The six-pack at 50 – if it is in the genes at all – means almost superhuman effort and is a completely unnecessary burden on the organism. It is much more important to maintain muscle mass, to train with joy and to enjoy life.