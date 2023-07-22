In the summer, ladies like to experiment with their manicures, so any ideas for chic nail polish colors and designs are welcome. Women of all ages want to know: what are the 10 biggest nail trends of summer 2023? Get inspired and then visit your favorite nail salon!

To help you find the perfect summer manicure, we’ve created this article with the hottest nail trends of the season. These colors and designs are very popular in summer!

1. The 10 biggest nail trends in summer 2023 – Summer Velvet Nails

Velvet fabrics can now be found everywhere, from leggings and skirts to sofas and even lamps. Nails that look like the popular fluffy finish of the plush fabric are the latest trend in the cosmetics industry. This new style of manicure is aptly named Summer Velvet Nails. This type of manicure uses shimmering, semi-metallic varnishes, which under certain lighting conditions can be mistaken for velvet.

There is a wide range of colors such as sage green, amethyst, champagne and dark orange.

2. Citrus Glazed Nails for your vacation

Chrome powder sprinkled over summery hues like yellow and orange is fast becoming as popular as the glazed donut nails of 2022. This trend just keeps going – it’s proven to be more resilient than we anticipated. To bring your glazed manicure into the summer, try going for some lighter colors. Chrome powder is most effective when used with gel polish, but you can also fake the look simply by layering an iridescent shimmer over your regular polish.

3. Chic lip oil nails as a trend for summer 2023

The goal of a lip-oil manicure is to give the nails the same shine and shade as the lip oil. Lip Oil Nails consist of a light application of color combined with a glossy finish to create a practically wet look that’s ideal for the warmer months.

4. Noble milky nails are very trendy

Neutral colors and tones are always trendy. A traditional manicure is usually a safe bet, even if it’s not as exciting as trying a daring new design. A good example of this is Milky Nails. The milky nail aesthetic is a customer favorite this season. This manicure is popular because it is uncomplicated and attractive.

5. Colorful french tips

In the summer, a change in manicure is as common as a new wardrobe. Now it’s time to give your hands a shot of dopamine by trying a new uplifting nail art or color scheme. The colorful french tips will enhance your hot day! You’ve probably seen them all over social media by now.

6. The 10 biggest nail trends of summer 2023 – Iced Matcha Green

Matcha and pistachio tones are a big color trend in summer 2023. While green has always been a popular hue, this year it’s particularly on trend. The color is good alone for a minimalist look or you can combine it with white accents. The green design is ideal for making an eye-catching statement on your nails at festivals, parties or even in everyday life.

7. Summer flowers for your manicure

summer flowers? They are not really innovative, but as a classic summer nail trend, they will always be in fashion. Subtle designs like flowers look really pretty. They can be done at home without much difficulty, even if you don’t have a steady hand. If you want to keep it super simple use a stipple tool, if you want the petals to look more natural use a brush stroke method. It’s a fun way to let your imagination run wild.

8. Elegant Clean Neutral Nails

The sleek clean neutral manicure is perfect for those moments when you don’t want to draw attention to yourself. A classic, neutral manicure will probably never go out of style, but minimalist nail art has its place. Inspiration for a subtle and at the same time beautiful nail art is not always easy to find.

9. Barbiecore nails are in

With the release of the Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig on July 21st, the doll has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring everything from cosmetics to nail art. Barbiecore nails, like other current trends that take their cues from the popular figure, are all about pink and glitter.

The Barbiecore nail trend is all about shades of baby pink and bright pink, as well as super feminine details like bows, beads and rhinestones. The current manicure fashion is beautiful and imaginative.

10. The 10 biggest nail trends of summer 2023 – Vanilla Chrome Nails

A vanilla chrome manicure can take many forms, but they always have a chrome finish and resemble vanilla. Color refers to cream or white nails with a clear iridescent chrome top coat. The style combines the muted, milky tones of minimalist moves like the vanilla girl aesthetic with an intriguing metallic finish that’s on-trend in both manicure and dress. The combination creates a manicure that stands out and can be worn with any outfit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

