The 10 Keys to Well-Being: Celebrating One Year of Impact in the World of Psychology

Psychologist Fernando Pena celebrates the first anniversary of his book, The 10 keys to well-being, which has become a sales success since its release last year. Pena’s book has gained even more attention following the news that he will be a speaker at the upcoming World Congress of Psychology and Psychotherapy in Mexico in October 2023.

In an interview, Pena expressed his satisfaction with the positive response and impact the book has had on readers. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive attitude as one of the keys to increasing well-being. Pena’s inspiration for identifying the 10 keys came from his extensive clinical experience and observing commonalities among individuals who experience greater satisfaction and happiness.

Pena shared a powerful testimonial from a reader who was able to overcome anxiety and find purpose in life after applying the keys from the book. The author also discussed his excitement about presenting his book at the World Congress of Psychology, alongside renowned psychologists from around the world.

Pena has also had the opportunity to present his book at health schools in Valencia, where he interacted with health professionals who can implement the teachings in their practices. Looking ahead, Pena plans to develop interactive workshops and potentially write a new book that explores specific areas of wellness.

In concluding the interview, Pena thanked readers for their support and encouraged them to commit to their emotional well-being. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his perspective and work, expressing a hope that his contributions continue to make a positive impact in the field of mental health care.

Overall, Fernando Pena’s book, The 10 keys to well-being, has not only gained widespread attention but has also transformed the lives of its readers. Pena’s insights and teachings are set to be showcased on a global stage at the upcoming World Congress of Psychology in Mexico.

