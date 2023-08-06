the 10 most common symptoms according to experts

Find out the most common symptoms of head cancer according to experts. Increase awareness and early diagnosis.

Il head cancer it is a form of cancer that can affect different parts of the head, such as the brain, eyes, nose, mouth, throat and ears. This disease can manifest itself with a variety of symptoms that can vary based on the location and severity of the tumor.

1. Persistent headache

One of the most common symptoms of head cancer is persistent headache, which doesn’t improve with rest or over-the-counter medications. This type of headache may be due to tumor growth putting pressure on the brain or cranial nerves. It’s important to watch out for a headache that gets more intense or frequent over time.

2. Vision problems

Head cancer affecting the eyes or brain can cause visual disturbances such as blurred vision, double vision, or partial loss of vision. These symptoms may come on gradually and may be accompanied by other warning signs such as bright spots or flashes in the vision.

3. Difficulty hearing or balancing

Tumors affecting the inner ear or brainstem can cause hearing or balance problems. Those affected may experience dizziness, unsteadiness when walking or difficulty maintaining balance.

4. Changes in speech and language

A brain tumor that develops in areas of the brain responsible for language can cause difficulty speaking, such as stammering p difficulty finding the right words. These changes in speech may be mild at first and then get worse over time.

5. Difficulty swallowing

Head and neck tumors can affect your ability to swallow. Those affected can experiment difficulty swallowing food or liquida feeling of blockage in the throat or pain when swallowing.

6. Swelling or palpable mass

In some situations, head cancer can cause swelling or a palpable mass in the affected area. For example, tumors of the thyroid or salivary glands may manifest as a palpable mass in the neck or throat.

7. Changes in the skin

Head and neck cancer can cause changes in the skinsuch as ulcers or lesions that do not heal, redness or thickening of the skin.

8. Unexplained weight loss

A unexplained weight loss it can be a warning sign of several types of cancer, including head cancer. If a person loses weight for no apparent cause, it’s important to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

9. Persistent toothache

Mouth or throat cancer can cause toothache persistent or pain in the jaw. These symptoms can easily be confused with dental problems, but if the pain persists despite dental treatment, it’s important to rule out the possibility of a tumor.

10. Changes in facial movements

Tumors affecting the facial nerves can cause changes in facial movement, such as weakness, paralysis, or facial asymmetry.

When to see a doctor

If you experience one or more of these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation. It is vital to remember that the presence of one or more of these symptoms does not necessarily mean that you have head cancer, but prompt diagnosis is essential to early detection

