The 10 most famous diets put to the test: which are ‘heart-saving’? – breaking latest news

The heart-saving factors Among the decisive elements for cardiovascular health indicated in the recommendations, for example, there are the limitation of the intake of saturated fats and the attention to the excess of carbohydrates, especially those simple from sweet foods; the authors of the document decided to evaluate the ten most common food profiles to measure how well they comply with the heart-saving indications, because as the coordinator, Christopher Gardner of the University of Stanford in California explains, «In recent years, ever-changing and popular diets have proliferated and on social media, the amount of misinformation about these eating patterns has reached critical levels. The public, and even some healthcare professionals, can rightly be confused about what is best to reduce cardiovascular risk as well and often do not have the time or expertise to evaluate different diets in this respect: this document is therefore intended to help to clinicians and citizens to enable them to understand which diets promote good cardiometabolic health».

Promoted the Mediterranean diet At the top of the list of heart-friendly diets is the Mediterranean-style diet, in which ample space is given to vegetables, whole grains, legumes and seeds and nuts, using olive oil as a condiment and taking animal proteins especially from fish and dairy products; equally positive for the heart is DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, created to help reduce blood pressure), which is similar to the Mediterranean one but allows greater quantities of low-fat dairy products, lean meats and poultry, vegetable oils other than the olive one and also focuses on the reduction of salt and alcohol. He then promoted the vegetarian diet and the pescetarian diet, which allows the consumption of fish in addition to vegetables: «All four of these diets, which can be adapted to different cultural contexts and habits or preferences, can be followed in the long term with positive effects for cardiometabolic health," notes Gardner.

Vegans are in the middle The vegan diet follows nutritional indications shared by the guidelines of the American Heart Association, however it is very restrictive and therefore difficult to follow, as well as involving the risk of deficiencies; the document therefore places it in the middle of the table together with low-fat diets, because these often treat saturated and mono- and polyunsaturated fats in the same way, which instead are positive for the heart and blood vessels. Further down the charts are very low-fat diets, which cut out ‘good’ foods such as nuts, seeds and vegetable oils and can cause deficiencies, and very low-carb diets, which eliminate useful foods such as fruits, legumes and cereals often in favor of foods high in saturated fat from animal sources, also leading to a reduction in fiber intake which is considered bad for cardiovascular health.