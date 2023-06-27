The 10 most requested medicines in Lombardy and the difference with the South

Fedefarmathe national federation of Italian pharmacy owners, has conducted a research that shows data on pharmaceutical expenditure affiliated with the National Health System: the research allows us to know which medicines are most in demand in our country.

The most requested medicines in Lombardy and Southern Italy

From the collected data it was possible to obtain the ranking of the 10 most prescribed drugs in Lombardy: the active ingredients present in the first positions are largely similar to those of the rest of Italy, even if in some cases there are some differences.

Aspirin, for example, occupies the first places in Southern Italy and on the Islands, unlike what happens in the Lombard pharmacies. Also in Lombardy, included in the group of regions that have achieved performance levels between 47% and 49% according to the Crea report on health in Italy, levothyroxine sodium is absent from the rankings which, on the contrary, at a national level, is well positioned.

In first place in the ranking of ten active principles more prescribed in the pharmacies of Lombardy we find Bisoprolol fumarate, used to treat heart failure and hypertension. In second place is Pantoprazole sodium sesquihydrate which is used for gastroesophageal reflux.

On the lowest step of the podium we find Cholecalciferol, prescribed to patients showing a deficiency of vitamin D. Followed by Ramipril for high blood pressure, Metformin hydrochloride for type 2 diabetes mellitus, Amlodipine besilate for coronary heart disease and acetylsalicylic acid for fever and flu syndromes.

To complete the top ten of the most prescribed medicines in Lombardy, one of the best Italian regions for essential treatments, there are: Atorvastatin calcium trihydrate which is used to treat those with high cholesterol levels, the diuretic Furosemide and Omeprazole, mainly used for heartburn.

The analysis conducted by the National Federation of Italian pharmacy owners gives a snapshot of the trend of recipes that pass through the hands of Italian pharmacists: the number of prescriptions in our country has been steadily increasing since 2018, except for the only period of decline coinciding with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The data reveal that 2022 closed with a total of 82.7 million drug prescriptions, equal to a gross expenditure of 1.8 billion euros. In general, the diseases that have the greatest impact on public coffers are those of the gastrointestinal system and metabolism, followed by those of the cardiovascular system and the nervous system.

The research was conducted by Federfarma, the national federation of Italian pharmacy owners which represents over 18,000 private pharmacies affiliated with the National Health Service: founded in 1969, Federfama also includes the sunifarthe Unitary Union of Rural Pharmacists which represents rural pharmacies with their own specificities.

