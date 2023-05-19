The 10 rules of the Fast & Easy Diet, the nutritionist: “The less you eat, the more difficult it is to lose weight, that’s why it’s useless to go on a stick”

“Fitness and health are closely connected”, explains the nutritionist Daniela Mascia, these days in the bookstore with La Dieta Fast & Easy (Libreria Pienogiorno)





Summer, which meteorologists are predicting to be among the hottest ever, is fast approaching and you don’t feel ready to face the swimsuit test? You are certainly not alone. According to an analysis released by Coldiretti on the latter State dates, almost one out of two Italians (44.5%) today would not pass that exam. Blame the sedentary lifestyle and poor nutritioncauses of overweight and obesity for circto 25 million people in Italy. If we all know the theory – we need to follow a healthy lifestyle and maintain it over time – the arrival of summer suggests an imperative every time: we have to get back in shape, and we have to do it now. “It is certainly possible to remedy, and the results can be obtained immediately” says the nutritionist Daniela Mascia, these days in the bookstore with La Dieta Fast & Easy (Libreria Pienogiorno), “provided that one fundamental aspect is kept in mind: fitness and health are closely connected; they are like communicating vessels and there can’t really be one if there isn’t the other as well”. So, shock diets, or liquid, or improvised diets, or which completely eliminate certain categories of elements are bannedall invariably guaranteeing ephemeral results and del infamous yo-yo effect. “The primary objective of our body” explains Dr. Mascia “is to make us survive, and for this reason it will read the period of a drastic diet as a sudden famine to be overcome by implementing a series of processes that serve to lower energy expenditure necessary to function efficiently. We will burn less and therefore we will find it increasingly difficult to lose weight, not to mention the fact that our body will begin to afflict us with phenomenal hunger attacks to induce us to provide it with more energy and nourishment”. Result? In a very short time we will recover, and also with interest, those kilos that we had lost with great sacrifices, furthermore reducing our muscle mass – a harmful decrease, correlated to numerous health risks.

On the contrary, what Dr. Mascia’s diet proposes is a quick and easy food method that allows not only effective weight loss, but also a series of benefits which, in addition to satisfying the aesthetics, will significantly improve our general state of well-being: a drastic reduction in water retention (and, yes, the damn cellulite too)a more effective digestion and a happier intestine (removing the risk of developing numerous diseases), and more efficient metabolism (and therefore goodbye tiredness, better quality of sleep, increased mental clarity and ability to concentrate). “The news is that you can eat well and lose weight without necessarily having to weigh everything and with a method that is perfectly in line with our lifestyle: in short, without having to give up our favorite foods forever, nor collect unnecessary deprivations and frustrations. You just need to become aware that is, really knowing the foods we eat and knowing what effect they have on us. At this point everything becomes easy, and we can easily make the right choices to achieve our aesthetic and health goals”.

In short, the revolution is making right and always applicable choices, instead of drastic and doomed to failure: “Let’s start froml reduce the quality of sugars and carbohydrates we eat every day, unfortunately often without even realizing it: many products that we buy at the supermarket, in fact, contain ‘hidden’ sugars, even though the product is not absolutely sweet. Furthermore, we must avoid seeing fat as the absolute enemy but, rather, use quality fat sources as long-term energy for our daily activities. ‘Zero fat’ diets are ineffective and harmful”. It’s also important not to associate food with an emotional state: “A constant diet doesn’t turn your life upside down and guarantees lasting results. Consistency is your secret weapon, that allows you to live every occasion one hundred percent, without guilt. Even a slice of cake, if eaten not alone, as a fallacious antidote to stress, but kept for a nice evening in company, does not represent an ‘hiccup’, but a delicious break in a journey made up of good habits”.

The 10 rules of the Fast & Easy Diet

Reduce your glycemic load: minimize sugar, jams, packaged fruit juices, honey, sweets, drinks and limit the portions of pasta, bread and rice.

Make sure that half of each meal consists of vegetables: it will help you slow down the absorption of sugar and keep insulin levels low. Furthermore, you will be full at the end of the meal, you will guarantee yourself a good supply of mineral salts and vitamins, you will consume more fibers which are very important for the health of your intestines.

Drink 1.5-2 liters of water distributed throughout the day: if it can help you drink more, you can consume hot or cold herbal teas or water flavored with lemon juice or mint leaves.

Consume quality fats: fats are essential for our body and absolutely must not be eliminated from our diet. However, we must know how to choose the best ones: extra virgin olive oil, avocado, virgin coconut oil, clarified ghee butter.

Distribute the calories throughout the day: Eat every two to three hours to keep blood sugar levels stable. As a snack, choose green olives, almonds, walnuts or seasonal fruit.

Limit your alcohol consumption: it favors the accumulation of visceral fat and has negative effects on the stomach and intestines, where it can cause inflammation that alters intestinal permeability with a consequent decrease in the barrier against toxins.

Move: we are not made to spend eight to twelve hours sitting between a desk, a car, a chair and a sofa. It is very important to increase the energy expenditure induced by non-sport activity (NEAT): for example, walk to work, take the stairs, move around while talking on a cell phone…

Avoid that the abdominal circumference increases: visceral fat promotes inflammatory processes which in turn promote fat accumulation. Making sure your waistline doesn’t increase is much more important than just losing weight.

Reduce Stress and Get More Sleep: Chronic stress increases cortisol production, and excess cortisol increases blood sugar and consequently visceral fat.

Cultivate sociability: diet must not become a limit for social life. All you need to do is eat in a balanced and healthy way throughout the week, to then be able to enjoy Sunday lunch with the family or an aperitif with friends.