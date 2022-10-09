Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world, but when does it exceed the tolerable threshold for our body? Let’s find out together

Il coffee it is one of the most popular and consumed drinks in the world. In addition to coffee, drinks containing caffeine are also very popular; but when should we consider the limit of daily consumption exceeded?

The caffeine has energizing and stimulating effects; it is known how this substance is able to improve energy, cognition and physical performance. Some sources of caffeine such as coffee and tea were STUDIED also for their positive effects on inflammation, cardiovascular disease, obesity, autoimmunity, fatty liver, neurological diseases and diabetes. Obviously, taking in higher quantities can have major side effects.

How to know if you drink too much caffeine

The first important thing is to note that everyone can have a different threshold, as each of us metabolizes caffeine differently. Some people are fast metabolisers and others are slow metabolisers, so this will affect the degree and threshold of tolerance.

The general rule of thumb is to stick to 200mg of caffeine if you are a slow metabolizer (i.e. 2 cups of coffee), and take up to 400mg of caffeine if you are a fast metabolizer (equivalent to about 4 cups of coffee).

If you don’t pay attention to the doses of caffeine you ingest, here are the 10 side effects that you might find:

rapid heartbeat (tachycardia or palpitations)

nervousness

anxiety

high blood pressure

sodium and water retention

electrolyte imbalance

dehydration

insomnia

headache

digestive problems (such as frequent bowel movements, indigestion, acid reflux)

(Read also: 6 cups of coffee a day are enough to damage your brain in a way you can’t imagine)

Be careful what you drink

Often excessive levels of caffeine can result not only from coffee, but also from the consumption of energy drinkswhich often contain much more caffeine than coffee itself.

It is also important to consider other effects and ingredients found in most energy drinks; in fact, you should know that there could be up to 35 grams of sugar in a drink medium sized. (Read also: Coffee does not increase the risk of heart arrhythmias)

What to do if you drink too much caffeine

The first thing to do is to look at the quality of caffeine you’re drinking and, above all, read the list of ingredients in your caffeine-based energy drink.

In addition, you can also undergo a genetic testto see if you are a fast metabolizer or a slow metabolizer of caffeine, since in this way you can be able to understand how much to take per day and what is the limit not to exceed. Hence, one of the most important steps is to understand of how much caffeine do you need to ingest and over what period of time, so as to reap only the benefits without the negative effects.

Indeed, it is worth pointing out that it was established how our performance can improve if we take small doses of caffeine over a long period of time.

In conclusion, remember that everyone is different and everyone will have different set points regarding how much caffeine they can tolerate or should drink throughout the day. It is also important to keep an eye on any signs related to the excessive consumption of caffeinein order to take care of your health.

