The 12-3-30 Method: A Simple Equation for Effective Treadmill Workouts

A Simple Equation for Fitness: The Revolutionary 12-3-30 Method

July 28 – Fitness enthusiasts around the world are praising the innovative 12-3-30 method, a simple equation that has been proven to yield incredible results. Developed by American influencer Lauren Giraldo, this exercise technique involves walking on an inclined treadmill at a pace of 3 miles per hour, or approximately 5 kilometers, for 30 minutes. It is recommended to be repeated five times a week.

Giraldo stumbled upon this effective workout method while experimenting with her treadmill functions in 2019. In a YouTube video posted in 2020, she shared her experience and the benefits of the 12-3-30 method, particularly its impact on muscle work. Giraldo explains, “I was uncomfortable in the gym for a long time because I didn’t know where to start among all these machines. This method has made my workouts much easier. Many people who follow me have already adopted it and have had incredible results.”

The success of the 12-3-30 method quickly spread on social media, with thousands of influencers integrating it into their fitness routines and millions of posts on TikTok dedicated to it.

One of the main attractions of this exercise is its ability to provide resistance and work the lower limbs. Elena Buscone, a massage therapist, trainer, yoga, and Pilates teacher, emphasizes the benefits of the 12-3-30 method. Walking at a pace of 3 miles per hour offers cardiovascular benefits and contributes to improved endurance. It also helps reduce blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body fat, and improves sleep quality. The incline of the treadmill adds an additional challenge, intensifying the effort.

Furthermore, the 12-3-30 technique is effective in building muscles, especially in the glutes and thighs. However, it is important to note that incorporating this method alone may not lead to significant physical changes. Buscone advises combining it with other exercises such as CrossFit, weight training, or Pilates. To maintain its effectiveness in the long run, the intensity of the workout should be increased over time. Buscone suggests taking the hands off the treadmill and attempting to walk on the steep slope without any support as a more advanced challenge.

One of the greatest advantages of the 12-3-30 method is its suitability for individuals of varying fitness levels. It can benefit well-trained athletes looking to improve cardiovascular endurance, as well as those who are just getting back into physical activity. Walking is often less intimidating than running or biking, making it an approachable exercise for beginners. However, it is important for individuals over 40 years of age, especially those who have been sedentary for a long time, to undergo a medical check-up before starting any cardiovascular activity.

In conclusion, the 12-3-30 method has gained widespread popularity for its simplicity and effectiveness. Fitness enthusiasts and influencers alike praise its ability to provide resistance, improve cardiovascular endurance, and contribute to muscle building. This exercise technique is suitable for individuals of all fitness levels and is a great option for those looking to introduce physical activity into their daily routine. As always, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise program.