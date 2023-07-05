The 13 new Dr, Evo, Sportequipe, Ickx (Dr Italia Group) cars between 19-40 thousand euros to continue record sales

The cars belonging to the Dr are gaining increasing popularity, as confirmed by the steadily increasing sales figures. The key is the numerous technological and functional advantages that distinguish them from the competition. One of the strengths of these cars is represented by the cutting-edge assisted driving systems, which make use of artificial intelligence and advanced sensors to ensure greater road safety.

These systems are able to detect obstacles along the road, keep the car within the lane and automatically adjust the speed according to traffic conditions and the surrounding environment. Let’s see specifically:

Auto Dr Auto Evo Auto Sportequipe Auto Ickx

car dr

Dr 1.0 it is an A-segment car, characterized by a three-door body and four seats, two of which offer ergonomic comfort. The trunk has small dimensions. The only option available for this model concerns the decorative stickers, while the standard equipment is complete, with the exception of the advanced safety devices, since the vehicle is equipped with only two airbags. The sale price of Dr 1.0 is 25,000 euros.

Dr 6.0 it is a C-segment crossover, with medium-large dimensions. It is characterized by a harmonious design with a large hexagonal grille, typical of the most recent cars produced by the Molise-based carmaker, and thin, horizontally arranged headlights. The cabin offers ample space and it is modern, equipped with digital instrumentation and a central 12.5-inch screen for the multimedia system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but with an English-language interface. The sale price of Dr 6.0 is 29,000 euros.

Dr 5.0 it is distinguished by design differences, such as a more aggressive-looking front bumper, an enlarged grille, LED headlights and a modernized dashboard with a 12.3-inch central screen and compatibility with Android Auto. This crossover is only available with front-wheel drive and offers attractive standard equipment at an attractive price, although it costs extra compared to the 4.0 model. The basic price of Dr 5.0 starts at 21,000 euros.

Dr 4.0 It is a B-segment crossover with front-wheel drive. It is characterized by an attractive design, with well-defined mudguards and an imposing front, offering an affordable price in relation to the quality offered. The declared consumption is high and the modern driver assistance devicessuch as the automatic emergency braking system. The basic price of Dr 4.0 is 19,000 euros.

Evo car

Evo 3 it is a low-cost compact crossover, characterized by pleasant and proportionate lines, while maintaining a not particularly personalized design. Produced in China, as per tradition for the cars of the Italian company Dr, owner of the Evo brand, this model is based on the Jac Refine S2, with some detailed modifications made in the Macchia d’Isernia headquarters, mainly concerning the front and the steering wheel . The price of this car varies from 16,900 to 18,400 euros.

Evo 4, another model of the crossover line, offers small dimensions, but a large internal space. Derived from the Chinese model Jac S3, the changes made by Dr are limited to a few details. Evo 5 is an Italian revision of the Baic X3 model, characterized by sculpted and elaborate lines, swollen fenders, an upright front and a contrasting black roof. Evo Cross 4 It’s a spacious, double-cab pickup with four doors and five seats. Also produced in China, this car corresponds to the Jac Shuailing T8 model, differing only by the brand. The price of Evo Crosso 4 ranges from 18,900 to 20,400 euros.

Evo 5 is an Italian revision of the Baic X3, with some particular modifications. Equipped with sculpted and rather elaborate lines, with bulging fenders, an upright front and a contrasting black roof. The interior is modern, with bucket front seats, large inserts that simulate brushed aluminum, a dashboard with analogue instruments and a driver-oriented center console; the climate controls are displayed on three small touch screens.

The luggage compartment is very spacious, but accessibility could be improved. There motorisation it includes a 1.5 four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, with the availability of a 127 HP bi-fuel LPG version which, thanks to its low mass, offers a lively driving experience. The gearbox is six-speed, with front-wheel drive. The price of Evo 5 starts at 19,000 euros.

Evo 6 is a medium-sized crossover, part of the line of vehicles produced by Evo. Similar to the smaller versions, this model also has Chinese origins and has been adapted to give it an almost luxurious look. The engine includes a 1.5 turbo direct injection engine, characterized by considerable thrust power.

The car has aconsiderable height, so it is recommended to avoid excessive use of the accelerator when driving on winding roads. Fuel consumption is influenced by the weight of the car, therefore adopting a LPG system is a recommended choice to reduce costs at the petrol pump. It is possible to customize the aesthetics of the car by adding optionals. The price of Evo 6 starts at 19,900 euros.

Auto Sportequipe

The Sportequipe range has expanded with the introduction of the high-end SUV Sportequipe S8 at the Paris Motor Show. This model is based on the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro and offers several powertrain options, including petrol-LPG, plug-in hybrid and tri-fuel (petrol-electric-LPG) versions. The plug-in hybrid and tri-fuel versions they are equipped with a 115 kW 1.5 turbo petrol engine, coupled to two 55 kW and 70 kW electric motors, powered by a 19.27 kWh lithium-ion ternary technology battery pack. This combination offers top-level performance with a starting price of around 40,000 euros.

Sportequipe 5 it is a compact crossover, belonging to the vehicle range of the brand, with a length of 4.32 meters. Available in three different engine options, this model offers a 154PS 1.5 turbo petrol engine, a 200PS 1.6 TGDI turbo petrol direct injection and a 2.0 TGDI turbo petrol direct injection 260PS, all mated to a 9-speed CVT gearbox. relationships. Its compact size makes it suitable for use in the city, while the propulsion options offer a combination of performance and low fuel consumption even for long-distance journeys. The list price starts at 36,000 euros.

Sportequipe 6 It is a medium-sized crossover, 4.5 meters long, equipped with a 200 HP 1.6 TGDI turbo petrol engine with direct injection and a torque of 290 Nm between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. This model can reach a top speed of 200km/h and is equipped with a 7-speed +R DCT automatic gearbox. The front suspension uses the MacPherson system, while the rear one is multilink with anti-roll bar. The starting price for this model is 37,000 euros.

Sportequipe 7 is a 7-seater crossover with a length of 4.70 meters, equipped with a 160 HP 1.5 turbo petrol engine, combined with a DCT automatic gearbox 6-speed dry double clutch. The maximum speed of this model is 190 km/h. The front suspension is MacPherson type, while the rear is independent with a multilink system and anti-roll bar. This crossover has a starting price of 40,000 euros.

Auto Ickx

Ickx K2 draws inspiration from the rugged design of iconic products like the Jeep Wrangler. The length of the Ickx K2 is 4.64 meters, with a wheelbase of 2.74 metres. This compact SUV will be available in two propulsion variants: a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 162 HP and a 2.0-litre turbo engine powered by petrol and LPG ThermoHybrid, capable of delivering 260 HP. Both versions are equipped with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive with reduced modes, electronically lockable differentials, double wishbone front suspension and rigid axle rear suspension.

thanks to aminimum ground clearance of 220 mm, the vehicle is capable of climbing slopes of up to 60%. Standard equipment will include 20-inch wheels, a removable roof, a leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and hill descent control. The car will be configured as a five-seater SUV and a single version will be available at launch with a base price of €54,500.

Ickx K2 is designed to address both urban road challenges than off-road adventures thanks to its rugged design and advanced traction characteristics. With the implementation of innovative technologies and high performance, this SUV stands as an attractive option for driving enthusiasts looking for a vehicle that is versatile, resistant and suitable for multiple driving situations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

