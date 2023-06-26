The 20-minute morning workout that works better than caffeine

Morning workout? Contrary to popular belief, it is not only a valid strategy for keeping fit but also a great solution to regain charge. In fact, it happens to everyone waking up in the morning tired and without energy: and if drinking a good coffee is usually the remedy to which we cling, too exercise it can actually make a difference.

Although it may seem counterintuitive, several studies have shown that performing physical activity has energizing effects on the body. According to research published in Scientific Reportsfor example, exercising would be a healthier but at the same time as effective as a coffeeto regain energy in the morning.

Indeed, the researchers analyzed and related i benefits of exercise and caffeine on cognition. Specifically, the scholars compared the abilities of a group of healthy adults after 20 minutes of brisk walking, and after taking a dose of caffeine corresponding to that contained in a cup of coffee. The results showed how exercise may be as effective as caffeine at improving memory not cognitive functions.

Not surprisingly, doing physical activity allows you to release neurotransmitters, among which dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonineveryone implicated in feelings of well-being and energy.

But, besides walking, what can they be the right exercises to do in the morning? The advice comes from the American trainer and physiotherapist Laura Miranda and was collected in an article published on Women’s Health.

Curious? Here then is the wake-up workout to regain charge.

Morning training: first part

To carry out this first part of morning exercises are needed only 12 minutes and, as tools, two 6 kg dumbbells. Here are the exercises…

Squat with weight overhead

Sport Women doing Fitness with Dumbbell Squat and Overhead Press Exercise in 3 steps. Diagram of How to easy Fitness training target to Arms, Shoulder, Quadricep, and Gluteal muscles.

How to do it: standing, with your feet hip-width apart, start by holding the weights in front of your shoulders, with your palms facing your body. Bend at the knees to lower into a squat, keeping the chest up. Then return to standing, bringing the weights overhead and palms facing each other. Then it returns to the starting position. It is good to try to do the as many squats as possible in 2 minutes and then rest for another 2 minutes, before moving on to the next exercise.

Running push up

Woman doing Squat thrust exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background

How they are performed. You start in the high plank position, with your hands slightly wider than shoulders. He brings his body to the floor, then pushes back, bending the left knee and rotating it toward the right elbow, engaging the oblique abs. He goes back to the beginning and repeats the exercise with the opposite leg. Also in this case it is good to try to repeat the exercise the greatest number of times in the space of two minutes. Then rest another 2 minutes before continuing the workout.

Squat thrust

Women use dumbbells from Plastic Water Bottle for exercise with deadlift position in 2 steps. Illustration about quick and easy exercise challenge with recycled equipment at home.

How it is done. You start in the high plank position with your hands on the dumbbells and shoulders aligned. Engaging his abs, he lifts the left dumbbell pulling his shoulder blade toward his spine, keeping his back flat and hips still. Next, he jumps off by bringing both feet to the outside of the dumbbells, and comes up into a squat with the weights on the floor. To restart he puts his hands back on the weights and he jumps back. Again, the exercise should be performed as many times as possible in 2 minutes.

Morning training: second part

To carry out the second part of exercises are needed instead 10 minutes and it is not required no tools.

Starting with move one, try to do as many reps as possible in 35 seconds, resting for 15 seconds. This pattern should be continued until all three exercises are finished. The pattern is repeated twice, resting one minute between sessions.

L Drop squat

Exercise guide by Woman doing squat jump in 3 steps in side view for strengthens entire lower body. Illustration about workout.

How to do it: you stand with your knees slightly bent, then lower yourself into a squat, pushing your right arm out to the side and your left arm toward the floor. You jump and land with your feet slightly wider than your hips as you lower into a squat again, this time pushing your left arm out to the side and your right arm toward the floor. Skip again and go back to the start. Then it repeats.

Walkout con estensione a T

Woman doing side plank pose vasisthasana exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background

How to do it: bend your knees and place your hands on the floor. He walks with his hands until his back is extended, then he rotates his hips and shoulders to the left, raising his left hand above his head. He proceeds with the reverse movement to return to the beginning and repeats, alternating sides.

Lunges in alternating steps

Woman doing front and back lunges exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background

How to perform: stand and bring the right foot forward and the left foot back, then repeat by switching feet. With her right leg back, she lowers into a lunge. Pause for 2 seconds. You get back to your feet, repeat two quick switch steps, leading with your left foot. He lowers into a lunge with his left foot back. And he repeats himself.

Tips to make your morning workout even more energizing

Because the morning fitness routine can give the right boost of energyit can be useful too follow these 4 tips:

have a preliminary snack: if you train early in the morning, it is good to focus on an easily digestible carbohydrate and low in fat and fiber. Half a banana, for example, can give you energy without causing digestive problems before exercise.

His: sports performance can be affected by dehydration. The advice is to maintain proper hydration during training and to drink plenty of water afterwards.

Creating the right atmosphere: for a workout capable of giving even more energy, a good idea may be to carry out the exercises outdoors or in a well-lit part of the house or gym. Even better if accompanied by background music: it has been shown that fast music increases resistance and power, making you feel less tired.

