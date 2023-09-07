The 2023 edition of “Keep your heart in shape” kicks off in Ferrara on Saturday 9 September — Health

Donini: “Let’s put the culture of prevention on the streets”

There are 11 stages that will involve all the provincial capitals plus Cesena and Imola. For participants screening without reservation with in-depth assessment of their level of cardiovascular risk, prevention education, lessons on the use of the defibrillator. A scientific study analyzes the results obtained in 2021

September 6, 2023 – Prevent i cardiovascular risks thanks to screening and correct information it is possible, indeed desirable. Especially if this activity of education and training also promotes correct lifestyles and provides advice on the matter, as the Emilia-Romagna Region has been doing since 2021 with the initiative Keep your heart in shape.

Carried out in collaboration with the health agencies and hospitals of the Regional Health Service and with the municipal administrations of the main cities, the project provides a mobile clinic equipped and health professionals available to citizens, who can go to the square to receive a free cardiological consultation based on the evaluation of the lipid profile and some vital parameters and the screening of asymptomatic atrial fibrillation.

Not only: in the gazebos set up near the mobile clinicdoctors and nurses from local cardiologists, nutritionists, operators of anti-smoking centers and public health doctors from health agencies will give life to moments of education on cardiovascular prevention, explaining good practice to live better such as exercising, following a healthy diet, avoiding smoking. Contents envisaged by the Regional Prevention Plan 2021-2025.

“The main value of the initiative is to remember the importance of individual cardiovascular risk assessment and its prevention – explains the Councilor for Health Policies Raffaele Donini. – Thanks to the experience gained over the years, we have realized that literally putting these issues on the streets allows us to reach people who would otherwise neglect their health. The success of the information activities that promote the culture of prevention confirms that we have made the right choice.”

The program

The event returns in 2023 for the third consecutive year with 11 appointments on weekends going from 9 September to 21 October. After the success of the last editions, in fact, it was decided to make it an annual appointment, in line with the information and awareness objectives set by the world heart day (World Heart Day)celebrated on September 29 of each year.

It begins on Saturday 9 September a Ferrarawhile the following day the health professionals will be available to the citizens of Cesena. Sunday 17 September the initiative will stop at Forlì, before the appointment of 23 September a Modena.

Saturday 30 September it’s up to Bolognaon October 1st a Piacenza. The mobile clinic and gazebos will move on October 7th to Parma and 8 a Imola. On October 14 appointment at Reggio Emilia, the following day at Rimini. The initiative ends with a stop at Ravenna on October 21st.

