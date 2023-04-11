news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 11 – The first stage of the Tour della Salute 2023 will take place in breaking latest news, the traveling event dedicated to prevention, now in its fifth edition, which from April to October will cover the entire peninsula for the first time . Twenty Italian squares, one for each region, where you will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations. The Abruzzo stage will be held on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April, in Piazza della Rinascita in breaking latest news, from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19.



The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and the centrality of practicing sport in contrasting the onset of diseases. The ‘living room’ of breaking latest news will be transformed into a sports and health village, with various activities: fitness, football, basketball, baseball and athletics, but also bowls, skateboarding, yoga, group dances, Caribbean dances, popular songs, painting and animation for children. Inside the Screen Station, with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological checks and consultations, with specialists from scientific societies of reference in the sector. In particular, advice will be offered on the prevention and management of any pathologies, but also suggestions on proper nutrition and physical activity. In previous editions of the Tour, this made it possible to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, struggling with serious health problems, who, thanks to the checks carried out, avoided potentially serious consequences.



Another service is the Listening Desk, to respond to an increase in psychological disorders in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a consultation from specialists belonging to the Italian Federation of Psychologists. Among the novelties is an area dedicated to pets, in which veterinary surgeons will provide useful advice. “It is with great enthusiasm – says the president of Asc, Luca Stevanato – that we are preparing to leave breaking latest news, a city that has always been very attentive and sensitive to the proposals of sporting practice”. (HANDLE).

