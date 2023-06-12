The 20th CACLP and the 3rd CISCE were held in Nanchang with a record turnout…

GL EVENTS RUIHE (SHANGHAI) EXHIBITION CO., LTD.

From May 28th to 30th, 2023, the 20th China Association of Clinical Laboratory Practice Expo (CACLP) and the 3rd China IVD Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), regarded as the world‘s leading in vitro diagnostic (IVD) exhibition, were held will be held in Nanchang, China.

With an exhibition area of ​​130,000 m², over 1,300 exhibiting companies and around 40,000 trade visitors from 29 countries and regions, the event has achieved a remarkable degree of internationality since the country reopened. Visitors from all over the world, from agents, distributors to end users, flocked to the 11 halls showcasing the advances of the entire IVD industry chain, taking the opportunity for a variety of new product launches, strategic collaborations and product line presentations as well to highly effective on-site networking opportunities.

More than 20 academic conferences and seminars were held in parallel with the fair, including the 10th China IVD Industry Development Conference (CIIDC), the 8th China Experimental Medicine Conference (CEMC), Enlightening Lab Med – The 6th IVD Youth Entrepreneur Forum (ELMY ), the 5th China IVD Distribution Enterprise Forum (CIDEF) and the 3rd China Key Raw Material & Parts Forum (CKRMPF) and more than 100 business meetings attended by more than 300 academic speakers and 5,000 delegates from hospitals, universities, institutions and labs participated.

The record-breaking attendance proves that attending the event is a must as it brings together branding, trade, academic exchange and industry networking as an all-in-one platform for the laboratory medicine and IVD industries worldwide.

With the official announcement by Mr. Haibo Song, Founder of CACLP and Chairman of CAIVD (China Association of In Vitro Diagnostics), the event kicked off, ushering in a new chapter of progress and collaboration in the industry.

Ms. Karen Dai, General Manager of GL events Ruihe (Shanghai) Exhibition Co., Ltd., said we are honored to commemorate the 20th anniversary and the full resumption of international travel following the COVID-19 pandemic once again with industry leaders and meet colleagues. Our goal is to facilitate a major event that combines science and business, communication and collaboration, innovation and branding.

During the five-day event, academics, hospital directors, scientists and scholars reported on the hotspots, and executives from IVD companies shared their insights into market trends and future developments. The exhibition and over 100 activities were live streamed on site and achieved over 2.55 million online hits.

As CACLP celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, this significant moment coincides with a pivotal moment in the global IVD industry. It is a time when IVD companies worldwide are actively seeking innovation, change and opportunities for collaboration. CACLP is willing to partner with global IVD companies to realize our motto: “Connecting People! Together we can grow and thrive!” (Bringing People Together! Together We Grow, Together We Succeed!) By building a global IVD community characterized by healthy competition, collaboration and shared growth, we are able to to shape the future of the industry and to achieve remarkable successes together!

