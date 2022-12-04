Jane Fonda’s fitness videotapes look like prehistory, yet do-it-yourself training is back to its old glory. Moral: it’s the right time to explore the best gift ideas for sports, running and related enthusiasts. Fitness, on the other hand, is increasingly the key to many #fitnesslovers for feel good about yourselfrelieving stress and helping to keep fit: giving well-being, in this sense, could be a good idea, especially now that with the New Year on the horizon the refrain begins to sound New Year New Life.

The best gift ideas for fitness enthusiasts, gym & co

Looking for an idea for a Christmas present? You can choose, for example, useful tools for home fitness and in the gym. Whether your friend or relative is a pro or a novice, ours gift guide for fitness loversincludes all the tools and tools to improve the experience of workout.

Gadgets and the like that can improve your routine such as the best fitness trackers, sportswear to play with your passions and fill the contents of your gym bag. But also gym equipment, accessories useful for improving training, including running shoes that will give wings to his feet.

The best gifts for running

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Shield

The ideal shoe for light to medium weight runners with neutral footstrike. They are very versatile and perfect for all distances and the Shield version, in addition to being characterized by a warm, waterproof upper with 360-degree reflective details, features a Storm-Tread rubber sole, designed for optimal traction on wet surfaces. On DF Sport Specialist they are available for €108.

The North Face Elvira Flight Series Vectiv

With graphics created by the Spanish artist Fernando Elvira inspired by the paths of Mont Blanc, the Flight Series trail running shoes are the most responsive product in the elite range of trail running. Combining a 3D carbon fiber insert, rockered midsole and SurfaceCTRL™ grip, VECTIV technology is designed to maximize energy along the way. Lightweight and energetic, they have been tried, tested and approved by North Face team athletes such as Henri Aymonod (who some time ago gave us some advice to get started). Made for ultra distances, they are incredibly resistant thanks to the Kevlar, polyamide and Matryx fabrics, and the reinforced toe box for the toes. The mesh upper is breathable and supportive, while the 6mm heel-to-toe offset propels you towards your next step. On The North Face official website they cost 210 euros.

New Balance 680 V6