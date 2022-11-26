Diabetes health problems can be kept under control by therapies, but above all by proper nutrition.

Thanks to continuous research, we know that Diabetes is fought above all at the table and also with physical activity. Here are some allied foods not to be missed in the diet.

Unfortunately Diabetes is a disease that is growing more and more. In the world, they are esteemed more than 300 million people affectedbut experts know that number is only partial because there are many people who do not know they are sick.

Diabetes affects people of all ages, but especially the elderly. According to current data, young people involved are 0.5%, while among the over 50s we are already 10% and 1 out of 5 75-year-olds is diabetic.

Il treatment with insulin takes place in case of Diabetes 1 while for most cases, they are of Type 2a Proper nutrition can fight the disease. The diettherefore, it can be used just like a real one therapy.

In this article we report one of the many discoveries of the experts on beneficial role of certain foods: 3 Seeds that – in addition to being delicious – can help fight Diabetes.

3 Seeds friends of Diabetes, here are the precious allies not to be missed in the diet

I Semithese “strangers”: we could say it without fear because unfortunately not all people remember to include them in their diet. Regardless of the presence of diabetes, the seeds of some fruits and vegetables can contribute many health benefits.

Examples are i Pumpkin seeds. Very good and, once toasted, they become sdelicious and perfect to be eaten as a snack or to garnish many recipes. According to experts they are particularly suitable for the well-being of the Heart, as well as for help with certain types of “male issues”. Moreover, thanks to the remarkable presence of Magnesiumthese seeds are recommended for diabeticswho often show a lack of precisely this element.

Eating Seeds, obviously if there are no intolerances or allergies, is really good, and moreover these superfood they are also very cheap.

Under one suitable diet for those suffering from diabetesfurthermore, we find i Flax seed. They are known for their regulatory properties of the intestine and for the presence of Omega-3 as well as for being valuable source of protein. According to some studies, they would also be able to lower blood sugar and improve blood circulation. Therefore also protect against the onset of heart attacks and strokes.

Those who wish to benefit from flax seeds can also prepare one special waterof which we illustrate recipe and benefits in our dedicated article. It seems that drinking it has a detoxifying and stimulating effect on the metabolism.

Diabetics is also recommended consumption of chia seeds. According to experts, these seeds as well as deliver lots of good fibers would help the body absorb nutrients better, and also ad lower blood sugar levels.

Enter the group of job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job offers and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)