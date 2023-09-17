The 30-Day Burpee Challenge: A YouTuber’s Struggle and Transformation

Australian YouTuber Laurie Shaw recently completed a challenging month-long fitness regimen consisting of 100 burpees per day. The motivation behind this endeavor stemmed from his inability to consistently train in the gym during his travels.

The effects of this unique challenge were documented and can be observed in a video shared by Men’s Health. On the first day, Shaw completed all 100 burpees in a time of 10 minutes and 40 seconds. Though he aimed to improve this timing, progression throughout the month was not linear. However, Shaw did note that the burpees became easier over time, despite their continued physical exertion. Furthermore, it was difficult for him to establish a consistent training routine using this method every morning.

On the thirtieth and final day of the challenge, Shaw managed to complete all 100 repetitions in an impressive 7 minutes, effectively reducing his initial time by 3 minutes and 40 seconds. The video also highlights aesthetic changes between day one and day 30.

This experiment by Laurie Shaw not only showcases the physical effects of consistent burpee training but also highlights the determination and dedication required to execute such a challenge. While it may not be a traditional gym workout, the burpee proved to be a fruitful and efficient exercise that targets various muscle groups, including the core.

