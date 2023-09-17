Home » The 30-Day Burpee Challenge: A YouTuber’s Struggle and Transformation
Health

The 30-Day Burpee Challenge: A YouTuber’s Struggle and Transformation

by admin
The 30-Day Burpee Challenge: A YouTuber’s Struggle and Transformation

Australian YouTuber Laurie Shaw recently completed a challenging month-long fitness regimen consisting of 100 burpees per day. The motivation behind this endeavor stemmed from his inability to consistently train in the gym during his travels.

The effects of this unique challenge were documented and can be observed in a video shared by Men’s Health. On the first day, Shaw completed all 100 burpees in a time of 10 minutes and 40 seconds. Though he aimed to improve this timing, progression throughout the month was not linear. However, Shaw did note that the burpees became easier over time, despite their continued physical exertion. Furthermore, it was difficult for him to establish a consistent training routine using this method every morning.

On the thirtieth and final day of the challenge, Shaw managed to complete all 100 repetitions in an impressive 7 minutes, effectively reducing his initial time by 3 minutes and 40 seconds. The video also highlights aesthetic changes between day one and day 30.

This experiment by Laurie Shaw not only showcases the physical effects of consistent burpee training but also highlights the determination and dedication required to execute such a challenge. While it may not be a traditional gym workout, the burpee proved to be a fruitful and efficient exercise that targets various muscle groups, including the core.

See also  Aplastic anemia, three drug combination improves cure

You may also like

Pumpkin: varieties, recipes, preparation | > – Guide...

Study Shows Prescribing Few Opioid Tablets Can Relieve...

Prostate calcifications: What they are and everything you...

The Science of Evening Exercise: Debunking the Myths...

LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO ARRANGEMENT PLAN WITH...

The Powerhouse of Nutrition: Oranges and the Essential...

symptoms, treatments, how to prevent it – breaking...

Natural Energy Drinks: Healthy Alternatives for Sustainable Energy...

More and more people are suffering from celiac...

“No budget hole, but a lot of injustice....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy