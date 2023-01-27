In Valle d’Aosta, mortality 30 days after hospitalization for acute myocardial infarctions – the most severe forms of heart attack – is del 3.74 percentunlike one Italian average of 7.06. The relative risk is 0,5. Hence the risk of dying it is reduced by half.

The data – disclosed byAgency Usl – emerges from a comparison with the national ones, from which the Valley results the most virtuous region of the country with respect to this health care indicator.

Also regarding 30-day mortality extended to all types of infarction the Aosta Valley percentage is lower than the Italian average: 5.71 percent against 7.74. In our region the risk of dying from a heart attack in hospitalized patients is 26 percent lower compared to the national average.

“Mortality 30 days after hospitalization for acute myocardial infarction measures the quality of the entire care process of the heart attack patient, starting from access to emergency services up to being taken care of by cardiologists in the emergency department and follow up next – explains the doctor Paul Scacciatella, director of the Complex Structure of Cardiology -. In order to obtain these results, it takesteam cardiologist able to react quickly. It takes competence and timeliness. These results, inserted inter alia in and trend positive in the last 3 yearsthey repay us for a great team effort”.

In heart attacks the time factor it is essential at every stage. “The first two hours are crucial because the heart attack is a time-dependent pathology and the results depend on the speed performance of the system – explains Scacciatella -. In the time chain there is also the patient-dependent factor, i.e. when the patient immediately recognizes the symptom and calls 118”. The head physician adds another figure: “77 percent of the patients who arrive at our hospital is treated within the first 90 minutes (il gold standard), against the 71 percent of the Italian average. This is an important indicator of hospital functioning”.

The Director of Cardiology lists the various steps: “The virtuous mechanism starts from 118 which makes the electronic transmission of the EKG anticipating the arrival of the critically ill patient at the hospital. It happens in the emergency room timely clinical diagnosis of the cardiologist and the angioplasty treatment in the haemodynamics room. The patient is then moved in Cardiological Intensive Care where the treatment continues. If the process works well, it impacts mortality, significantly reducing it”.

The complex Cardiology Structure of the Aosta Hospital counts 16 cardiologists and performs 1,300 hospitalizations per yearmore than a thousand procedures of hemodynamics and interventional cardiology (coronarography, angioplasty, structural intervention), 400 of plant electrophysiology (pacemaker), 100 in electrophysiological ablativeabout 8,000 ecocardiogrammi and more than 50 thousand outpatient services.