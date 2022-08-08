Let the power consumption to 350W to get more performance, this practice should only be used for testing, not daily.



The test data for the Intel Core i9-13900K has been updated again, according to @OneRaichu The information released shows that the flagship processor of this Raptor Lake-S will be able to turn on “unlimited power consumption” and a 5.8GHz clock.

From what we’ve compiled before, the Intel Core i9-13900K can reach 5.8GHz, but this is achieved with the so-called Intel Thermal Velocity Boost; the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K don’t have this feature.

Intel Core i9-13900K Intel Core i7-13700K Intel Core i5-13600K Colors（P + E） 24（8 + 16） 16（8 + 8） 14（6 + 8） Threads 32 24 20 Smart Cache（L3） 36MB 30MB 24MB Total L2 Cache 32MB 24MB 20MB Base Clock（P-core） 3.0GHz 3.4GHz 3.5GHz Turbo Frequency（P-core） Up to 5.4GHz Up to 5.3GHz Up to 5.1GHz Base Clock（E-core） 2.2GHz 2.5GHz 2.6GHz Turbo Frequency（E-core） Up to 4.3GHz Up to 4.2GHz Up to 3.9GHz Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Up to 5.7GHz Up to 5.4GHz N/A Thermal Velocity Boost Up to 5.8GHz N/A N/A iGPU Inte UHD Graphics 770 Inte UHD Graphics 770 Inte UHD Graphics 770 Memory（MT/s） DDR5-5600

The exposed screenshot shows the Intel Core i9-13900K running the Cinebench R23 test at 350W TDP.

Generally speaking, the TDP of this processor is 125W (PL1), and it is expected to reach 254W (PL2) under high load. As for the condition of 350W, it should be the so-called “Unlimited Power” setting.

In the test under PL2 conditions, the multi-core score of Cinebench R23 was 35,693; in the test under Unlimited Power, that is, after relaxing the Power Limit settings of PL1 and PL2 to 4,096W, the multi-core score of Intel Core i9-13900K exceeded 40,000 It can actually reach 40,616 points, and the TDP at this time has come to 345W.

To put it another way, the Intel Core i9-13900K relaxes the power consumption by 36%, and can obtain a 14% performance growth, but most people should not make such a choice, because the monthly electricity bill will be quite amazing.

According to the data compiled by WCCFTECH, it shows:

Unlimited Power（350W）：Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K

– 48% faster

limited Power（250W）：Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K

– 30% faster

Unlimited Power（350W）：Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X

– 67% faster

limited Power（250W）：Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X

– 48% faster

The data so far shows that the multi-core performance of the Intel Core i9-13900K has grown to a certain extent, but power consumption and temperature performance may be what more people care about, and this part may have to wait for more data to be exposed later. in conclusion. Intel is expected to release the 13th generation Core series processors and Z790 chip motherboards at the end of September at Innovation Day 2022, and related products are expected to go on sale in the week of October 17.