Home Health The 350W “Unlimited Power” setting shows that the Intel Core i9-13900K is 67% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X
Health

The 350W “Unlimited Power” setting shows that the Intel Core i9-13900K is 67% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X

by admin
The 350W “Unlimited Power” setting shows that the Intel Core i9-13900K is 67% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X

Let the power consumption to 350W to get more performance, this practice should only be used for testing, not daily.

The test data for the Intel Core i9-13900K has been updated again, according to @OneRaichu The information released shows that the flagship processor of this Raptor Lake-S will be able to turn on “unlimited power consumption” and a 5.8GHz clock.

From what we’ve compiled before, the Intel Core i9-13900K can reach 5.8GHz, but this is achieved with the so-called Intel Thermal Velocity Boost; the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K don’t have this feature.

Intel Core i9-13900K Intel Core i7-13700K Intel Core i5-13600K
Colors（P + E） 24（8 + 16） 16（8 + 8） 14（6 + 8）
Threads 32 24 20
Smart Cache（L3） 36MB 30MB 24MB
Total L2 Cache 32MB 24MB 20MB
Base Clock（P-core） 3.0GHz 3.4GHz 3.5GHz
Turbo Frequency（P-core） Up to 5.4GHz Up to 5.3GHz Up to 5.1GHz
Base Clock（E-core） 2.2GHz 2.5GHz 2.6GHz
Turbo Frequency（E-core） Up to 4.3GHz Up to 4.2GHz Up to 3.9GHz
Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Up to 5.7GHz Up to 5.4GHz N/A
Thermal Velocity Boost Up to 5.8GHz N/A N/A
iGPU Inte UHD Graphics 770 Inte UHD Graphics 770 Inte UHD Graphics 770
Memory（MT/s） DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200		 DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200		 DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200

The exposed screenshot shows the Intel Core i9-13900K running the Cinebench R23 test at 350W TDP.

Generally speaking, the TDP of this processor is 125W (PL1), and it is expected to reach 254W (PL2) under high load. As for the condition of 350W, it should be the so-called “Unlimited Power” setting.

See also  High-quality low-cost noise-cancelling headphones, NetEase Cloud Music Buds experience sharing-Technology News-Sina News Center

In the test under PL2 conditions, the multi-core score of Cinebench R23 was 35,693; in the test under Unlimited Power, that is, after relaxing the Power Limit settings of PL1 and PL2 to 4,096W, the multi-core score of Intel Core i9-13900K exceeded 40,000 It can actually reach 40,616 points, and the TDP at this time has come to 345W.

To put it another way, the Intel Core i9-13900K relaxes the power consumption by 36%, and can obtain a 14% performance growth, but most people should not make such a choice, because the monthly electricity bill will be quite amazing.

According to the data compiled by WCCFTECH, it shows:

Unlimited Power（350W）：Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K
– 48% faster
limited Power（250W）：Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K
– 30% faster
Unlimited Power（350W）：Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X
– 67% faster
limited Power（250W）：Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X
– 48% faster

The data so far shows that the multi-core performance of the Intel Core i9-13900K has grown to a certain extent, but power consumption and temperature performance may be what more people care about, and this part may have to wait for more data to be exposed later. in conclusion. Intel is expected to release the 13th generation Core series processors and Z790 chip motherboards at the end of September at Innovation Day 2022, and related products are expected to go on sale in the week of October 17.


You may also like

Shadow / Ford Oil / Electric Horse Battle!...

Closure of the medical department of the CVetrano...

Daniele Francescon: “My startup born to manage anxiety”

With this expansion board, Raspberry Pi CM4 can...

Monkeypox, the vaccination campaign in Italy starts today:...

Daniele Francescon: “My startup born to manage anxiety”

SilverStone ALTA G1M vertical case out of the...

Smallpox monkeys, vaccination underway. But it’s gay, transgender...

DreamWorks will open source animation rendering tool “MoonRay”...

NASA sends ‘material similar to human tissue and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy