As several companies around the world begin to experiment with the short four-day workweek, new evidence to support this approach is also coming from scientific research: according to a study led by the University of South Australia and published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, a weekend longer than three days is good for health , increasing the level of physical activity, decreasing sedentary lifestyle and improving the quality of sleep, with effects that last even for two weeks after the rest period. Therefore, according to the authors of the study, the time has perhaps come to embrace the model of the short working week to improve our physical and mental health

The researchers led by Ty Ferguson followed 308 adults who took part in an experiment by wearing bracelets capable of monitoring physical activity and vital signs for 13 months, 24 hours a day. The participants took an average of 2-3 holidays of about 12 days each: the results showed that, during these periods, moderate to intense physical activity increases by 13%, sedentary lifestyle decreases by 5% and hours of sleep they stretch by at least 4%.

“In particular, the approximately 21 extra minutes of sleep gained each day can have a number of positive effects on our physical and mental health,” comments Ferguson: “For example, getting enough sleep can help improve our mood, cognitive functions and productivity and may also help reduce the risk of developing a number of health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and depression. Furthermore – adds the researcher – it is interesting to note that the extent of these improvements increases hand in hand with the duration of the holiday”, therefore a longer weekend, of three days instead of two, brings better health benefits.