The 4 fundamental rules of well-being

Physical well-being can be defined as a state of good physical health, in which all the basic needs of one’s body are satisfied. It feels “physically good” when you are healthy, fit and full of energy to face everyday life.

Diet

You don’t need to constantly look at what’s on your plate, but avoid or at least reduce anything that is considered “junk” food. Too rich, too greasy and too caloric, some dishes have no real nutritional value. It is necessary to prepare a variety of dishes with sufficient quantities of protein ​​(meat, fish, eggs, etc.), carbohydrates (cereal products, bread, pasta, etc.), fats (almonds, nuts, etc.), and vitamins (seasonal fruit) which will allow you to maintain a balanced diet. Hydrate yourself correctly, consuming plenty of water or opting for a glass of lemon juice in warm water every morning. Drinking infusions, juices or smoothies based on dandelion or birch, which have specific virtues that stimulate kidney function and have a choleretic function, allows excess fluids to be drained. Consuming draining vegetables such as cabbage, leeks or fruits such as kiwis, apples and pineapples help speed up the process of eliminating toxins by promoting digestion.

Sport

Practice one regular physical activity and introducing simple physical exercises into your daily schedule allows you to start the day in a dynamic way, develop cardiovascular capacities and fight weight gain. You have to choose the sport that best fits your lifestyle (dance, swimming, yoga, etc.). If you don’t have enough time available, you can adopt new daily habits such as walking or cycling to school/work and taking the stairs instead of using the lift.

Sleep

On average, an adult needs 7-9 hours of sleep a day, but this average can vary according to individual needs. Hence the need to listen to your body when it comes to rest. A good sleep pattern can boost or strengthen the performance of the immune system, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, maintain memory and manage weight gain. Going to bed at a pre-established time, avoiding the blue light of screens at night and maintaining proper sleep hygiene, will optimize the hours of rest in order to regenerate mind and body.

Intellectual enrichment

Taking care of your mind goes through moments of culture and continuous discovery. Reading books, articles or watching films that invite reflection but also practice hobby like DIY, painting or writing will allow you to escape and who knows, maybe discover your own hidden talent. Travel abroad helps to discover new cultures and get out of one’s own dimension, it is a learning process that can benefit one’s mind.