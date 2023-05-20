The 4 irreplaceable complements of Mediterranean design

Mediterranean style décor is loved for its relaxing, warm and inviting atmosphere. As summer approaches, it becomes one of the most exclusive proposals. What do you think?

Inspired by the natural beauty and enchanting coastline of the Mediterranean, this interior design style captures the essence of carefree living and blends traditional and modern elements. If you’re looking to create a Mediterranean ambiance in your home, there are 4 essential accessories that will help you transform spaces into authentic Mediterranean retreats. Curious to find out which ones?

Then, you just have to rely on our top 4 completely dedicated to the 4 must-to-have furnishings of interior design made in the Mediterranean.

1. Earth Colors and Tones

One of the defining elements of Mediterranean-style décor is earthy colors and tones. Opt for a color palette that recalls the Mediterranean nature: shades of deep blue of sea and sky, warm earth tones such as beige, brown, terracotta and ochre, and accents of fresh green.

These colors create a feeling of serenity and connection with nature, evoking the beauty of Mediterranean landscapes. The intensity of these shades, once mixed, will give you lively sensations that you will no longer be able to do without.

2. Natural materials

To achieve an authentic Mediterranean-style décor, use natural materials such as stone, wood and wrought iron. These materials bring a rustic and authentic touch to the spaces, recalling the traditional architecture of Mediterranean houses.

You can use natural stones for the floors or walls, solid wood furniture with dark finishes, and wrought iron accessories for decorative details. These elements create a warm and welcoming feeling, giving your home a traditional and earthy feel.

3. Plants and Vegetation

Plants and greenery play a vital role in Mediterranean-style décor. Herbs like rosemary, lavender and basil can be grown in pots or indoor gardens, offering delightful scents and a pop of bright green colour.

Palm and olive trees are also popular choices for Mediterranean landscaping, adding a feeling of luxury and lushness. Additionally, you can decorate spaces with fresh flowers in terracotta pots, creating a vibrant and joyful atmosphere.

Don’t forget the critical aspect of plant care: with the heat approaching, there are specimens that suffer terribly from high temperatures while there are plants that are waiting for nothing but the thermometer to touch 30 degrees to really feel in their natural habitat.

4. Light and Natural Fabrics

The use of light, natural fabrics is essential to complement Mediterranean-style décor. Opt for light and transparent linen or cotton curtains, which allow natural light to delicately filter inside the rooms. The linen sheets and towels give a fresh and airy look, while the carpets will be ready to give that carnally true style, typical of certain profiles sewn on the Mediterranean universe.

The soft colors will then be essential in order not to transform the room into a suffocating environment: goodbye dark colors in the house, at least for a few months.