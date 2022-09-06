Summer is coming to an end, the holidays are over and September is the perfect month to go back and dedicate a few hours to yourself to get back in shape. In the city and in the suburbs there is no shortage of excellent clubs where you can sign up for the whole season. There are many offers stimulated by the competition that in recent months is becoming more and more interesting for those who have decided to dedicate a few hours to their physical and mental well-being. One more good reason to join the gym by choosing from the many services offered by fitness centers that now all apply flexible hours to say the least. We have chosen 5 of the most interesting in Como and surroundings.

FitActive is the newly conceived fitness born to be accessible to everyone. By registering in a venue you will have the opportunity to train in all the clubs of the group, 24h / 24 without any time limit or stay. FitActive is innovation, savings and experience. All qualities that make it a leader in the fitness sector with highly appreciated feedback. FitActive, thanks to its long experience in the sector, has studied and created fun and effective training methods, training to the rhythm of the most beautiful music during the numerous group courses offered and with the best fitness professionals who will be not only instructors but also coaches passionate, cheerful and engaging.

20 Hours Gyms: 40 gyms in Italy with 20 years of experience and passion. Fitness accessible to all with high quality facilities, low cost with all services included all inclusive. Instructors who follow you for free. The richest course program you can find and all the news in national preview. State-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment. With a fit-coach you can organize training structured on your needs, adapted to your expectations and that takes into account your joint problems, because nothing is better than individualizing your path in order to achieve your goals thanks to specific training tools, making use of modern equipment provided by the most important houses in the sector.

NG Fitness was born from the long tradition of Nyko Gym, the only gym in Como that for more than twenty years has been able to prepare competitive athletes in all disciplines (cycling, football, motorcycling, rowing and above all in Body Building). Not only indisputable results in competition, but great determination in transferring this experience to a wider audience and looking only for tangible results. This is where the foundations of NG Fitness start. A new and larger location, rationality and functionality, new environments created to divide the various muscle areas. You will find new Panatta equipment, the only company able to guarantee “free weight” machinery designed specifically for competitive athletes. For those who want to train in a soft way, the whole Xpression isotonic line and a separate cardio room with mats, exercise bikes, elliptical trainers and steps with more than 20 stations and new and unpublished American Cybex elliptical trainers that will allow you to train in an environment unique. A staff of professional athletes will guide you in all other activities: spinning, stretching and postural gymnastics, step, spring energy, fit-boxing, total body, pump, tone, personalized workouts, nutritional plan, physiotherapy.

FIT Express is the new way to experience fitness: convenience, innovation and quality. With the monthly combination you can have all the advantages of joining the great Fit Express family: Fitness 24h / 24h in many Fit Express in Italy. Fitness without limitations of time of entry and stay. Cardio Theater, innovative equipment from world production leaders, large spaces to train comfortably: the facilities start from 800 square meters. And again, comfortable changing rooms that are always maintained and clean, a young and welcoming environment, highly qualified technical staff, the possibility of accessing many of the Fit Express of Italy with a single subscription (up to a maximum of 30 entrances for those that will not be yours. headquarters).

The main features of the structure and equipment are cleanliness, elegance, hospitality, comfort and completeness. The staff proposes itself with enthusiasm and great will, offering the highest quality and professionalism, the deepest respect and the utmost seriousness. These conditions are essential to establish the right relationship between professional and customers. Como Fitness Club Academy is nothing more than the natural evolution of a project. The professionalism deployed by the Staff is organized ad hoc, to accommodate the requests of customers, new or already loyal, accompanying them towards the desired result, giving them support, indications, supervision and critical skills. The main objective is therefore the best mental and physical shape of the customer and therefore the highest satisfaction.