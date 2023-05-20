the 5 foods that cannot be missing from their table

Japan holds an enviable record: the highest life expectancy in the world. While many factors contribute to this remarkable longevity, the Japanese diet plays an important role. Let’s find out together the 5 main foods that characterize the diet of this people and contribute to their health and longevity.

Pesce: Japan is an island nation, so it’s no surprise that fish is a staple of the diet. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, fish helps protect against a number of ailments, including heart disease and stroke.

Rice: Rice is a staple in the Japanese diet. It’s a great source of complex carbohydrates, which release energy slowly, keeping blood sugar levels stable and keeping you feeling full.

Verdure: The Japanese consume a wide variety of vegetables, many of which are unique to their region. These vegetables provide a wide range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which are essential for the overall health of the body.

Tofu and other soy products: Tofu, miso, edamame and other soy products are another staple of the Japanese diet. Soy is a great source of plant protein and also contains significant amounts of fiber, vitamins, minerals and beneficial plant compounds.

Alga marina: This sea superfood is rich in iodine, an essential mineral for thyroid health. Additionally, seaweed is a rich source of antioxidants and also provides a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Not only are these foods full of essential nutrients, but they are also consumed in ways that promote health. The Japanese tend to eat smaller portions of a variety of foods, rather than large portions of a single food. This helps ensure a broad spectrum of nutrients in each meal.

The Japanese diet is much more than what you eat: it’s also how you eat. Food is enjoyed slowly and mindfully, an approach that promotes satisfaction and helps prevent over-eating.

Thus, through their varied and balanced diet, the Japanese have managed to find a formula for a long and healthy life. And while we can’t magically transform our eating habits to exactly replicate the Japanese diet, we can definitely take a cue and incorporate more of these healthy foods into our daily routines.

READ ALSO: These miracle foods eliminate your bad mood – Discover the secret diet for limitless happiness!