the 5 most common causes you may not know about

the 5 most common causes you may not know about

Causes of flank pain: the warning sign that could save your life

Flank pain is a common symptom that can be caused by a wide range of health problems. It can manifest as a dull or sharp pain, constant or intermittent, located in the upper or lower side of the flank. In this article, we’ll explore the causes of pain and ways to deal with it.

Kidney stones

One of the most common origins of flank pain is the presence of kidney stones. These are buildups of minerals that form inside the kidneys and can cause pain as they travel through the kidney tubes. Pain caused by kidney stones is often described as intense and sharp, and may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

Appendicitis

Another possible cause of pain is appendicitis. This is an inflammation of the appendix, a small organ located in the lower right side. Appendicitis can cause severe pain in the right side, which can get worse when walking or coughing. Other symptoms of appendicitis can include nausea, vomiting, fever and abdominal swelling.

Intestinal problems

Flank pain can also be derived from gastrointestinal problems such as irritable bowel syndrome or colitis. These conditions can lead to abdominal and flank pain, along with symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.

Ovarian cyst

Another possible reason for flank pain is the presence of an ovarian cyst. These are fluid-filled sacs that form on the ovaries and can cause lower flank pain. Other symptoms of an ovarian cyst can include swelling, pain during intercourse, and irregular periods.

Muscular or skeletal problems as causes of flank pain

Flank pain can also be caused by musculoskeletal problems, such as muscle injuries or spinal problems. Muscle injuries can cause pain in the side when breathing deeply or moving the trunk, while spinal problems can cause pain in the side when bending or rotating the body.

Finally, flank pain can be caused by less common health problems, such as an abdominal aneurysm or tumor. These are serious conditions that require immediate medical attention.

In conclusion, flank pain can be caused by a wide range of health problems. Some of the more common causes include kidney stones, appendicitis, gastrointestinal problems, ovarian cysts, and musculoskeletal problems. If you experience flank pain, it is important to seek medical attention for an accurate assessment of its nature and appropriate treatment.

