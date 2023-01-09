Did you know that our body sends us signals in case of excess sugar? Let’s find out together what happens when we consume too much sugar

Lo sugar it is a substance that makes drinks and various foods pleasant, but in the long run it can have negative effects on our body.

Did you know that our body sends us signals in case of excessive sugar intake? Yes, because excessive amounts of this substance can cause problems for our body, make us gain weight and lead to the appearance of acne or cardiovascular problems.

Remember that there are many foods in which sugar is hidden, and that we consume every day by increasing our income without realizing it.

Let’s find out together the most common body signals that appear when you take too much sugar, just like in these holidays

Appearance of acne

Too much sugar can trigger the formation of acne on the skin due to excessive androgen secretion.

A large consumption of this substance can contribute to an imbalance of female hormones and consequently cause the appearance of acne. Sugar, with an inflammatory power, can also cause long-term damage to the skin, leading to the appearance of wrinkles and premature aging.

Tiredness

When you take too much sugar it could happen to feel tired and fatiguedas it can lower the energy level in the body since foods high in sugar are deficient in other important nutrients.

Also, it’s important to remember that glucose is essential for energy production throughout the body, but levels need to be kept in balance. By eating too much sugar, on the other hand, we experience so-called peaks and the consequent crashes that make us feel decidedly tired and exhausted.

High pressure

Eating foods high in sugar for a long time can lead to an increase in blood pressure, which increases the risk of hypertension.

Weight gain

Eating foods high in sugar for an extended period of time can lead to weight gain, especially if you have a sedentary lifestyle. Sugar, in fact, is deposited in the form of fat in areas such as the stomach, where, among other things, the lipid accumulation puts us at greater risk of the appearance of various diseases.

Read also: Visceral fat: what it is, how it is measured and why it is dangerous if it exceeds this threshold

Bad mood

It will sound strange but a excess sugar does not improve mood, indeed it affects negatively, making you feel down in the dumps and in a negative mood. The reason? When you consume foods and drinks with added sugars for a long time, the blood glucose level rises and this sends a signal to the pancreas, which stimulates the formation of insulin, which has the task of lowering blood sugar. Just the constant ups and downs of glucose level can cause mood swings, and make you feel sad.

