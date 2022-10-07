Experts teach us how to stay healthy and disclose the rules to reduce the risk of stroke. Here they are all.

To adopt certain lifestyles makes health better e the risks of serious events, such as stroke, are reduced. Experts tell us how to do.

Stroke is a brain damage which occurs as a result of blockage / rupture of one of the arteries that supply blood to the brain. Depending on the extent and duration of the event, the consequences can be very serious. Unfortunately, cases of cerebral or ischemic stroke are on the rise.

In Italiai numbers elaborated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and from Heart Project are really alarming: 200 thousand new cases every year. Of these, 80% is represented by new cases while 20% by relapses, or phenomena in those who had already been affected by Stroke.

This disease is the third cause of death in our country, after cancer and cardiovascular disease. It follows that the population must be better informed on how to know and combat the event. Even because prevention is currently the best weapon we have. After a stroke, in fact, most people have rates of disability on various parts of the body, more or less severe.

So here’s what we can do, right awayto avoid stroke and for to improve our health and ours psycho-physical wellbeing.

They save your life: here are the 5 rules to reduce the risk of stroke and improve your health

The first rule that the experts there highly recommend to follow is to stop smoking. In the event of a stroke, a smoker risks far more harm than a non-smoker. And obviously not only that. In the opinion of the UK Stroke Association team as well as all the experts worldwide, “If you smoke 20 cigarettes a day, you are 6 times more likely to have a stroke than a non-smoker“.

We have the possibility to contact our doctor or specialized centers to stop smoking. In addition to reducing the risks of stroke, eliminating tobacco, nicotine and smoking from our daily life brings numerous other benefits.

The second rule is that of keep blood pressure under control. Notoriously, hypertension is one of the causes or contributing causes that trigger stroke. And when it comes to smoking, cigarettes raise the pressure, which is why the two are related. We can too buy a blood pressure monitor and check it yourself. Experts remind us that the values ​​not to be exceeded are generally 140/90 mm Hg.

Eating healthy is the third rule. By “healthy eating” we mean adopting a Mediterranean-style diet. Except for particular and subjective situations, the Mediterranean diet offers everything the body needs to stay healthy and defend against external attacks. In principle, we must have a preference for fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish and nuts. And above all, eliminate industrial, processed and high-fat foods as much as possible.

The fourth rule instead concerns thephysical activity. IS of fundamental importance, at all ages. And you don’t need to join the gym to do extreme and demanding sessions. Even a 20-minute walk a day is enough. There is therefore no excuse to (re) start doing some healthy movement.

All these rules also lead to quintaor the cholesterol control. If too high, increases the risk of stroke. And to decrease cholesterol values ​​we must follow the first 4 rules. Of course, each case is unique, and for any goal to be achieved, it is necessary to contact your doctor. Generally speaking, “bad” cholesterol should not exceed 100 mg / dL.

Finally, remember that on October 29 if you celebrate the World day stroke. The last event, in 2021, was organized with the theme of prevention and timely treatment. “Learn the signs, Say it’s a Stroke – Save Precious time” – “Learn the signs, recognize it’s a stroke – Save precious time”.

This was the slogan that made citizens aware of the importance of immediately recognize the symptoms of a possible stroke and seek immediate help. In fact, action is taken more rapidly e the more likely you are to save your brain cells. As well as favoring a better recovery after the event.