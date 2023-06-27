The 5 secret strategies to escape mosquitoes at night

Do you also want to escape mosquitoes at night?

Nighttime mosquitoes can be an annoying presence that disturb our sleep and leave us with annoying itchy bites. Not only do they cause us discomfort, but they can also transmit dangerous diseases such as malaria, dengue and West Nile virus. Fortunately, there are several strategies we can adopt to reduce the presence of mosquitoes and protect ourselves from their bites at night.

How do mosquitoes locate their victims?

Before looking at protection strategies, it is important to understand how mosquitoes locate their victims. Female mosquitoes are attracted to our body heat, the CO2 we emit during respiration, and chemicals released from our skin, such as lactic acid. Furthermore, some studies have shown that the smell of our feet and the presence of bacteria on our skin can influence their attraction.

Strategies for escaping mosquitoes at night

1. Use screens for windows and doors

The mosquito nets they are an excellent tool to prevent mosquitoes from entering our homes during the night. These metal or plastic nets are installed on windows and doors, preventing mosquitoes from entering the interior. It is important to check that the mosquito nets are intact and free of holes to ensure effective protection.

2. Wear protective clothing

One of the simplest and most effective strategies to avoid mosquito bites is to wear protective clothing. Covering the body in long pants, socks, and long-sleeved shirts reduces skin exposure to mosquitoes. Also, it is recommended to wear light colored clothes, as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

3. Use insect repellent

The application of insect repellents on uncovered skin is another effective strategy to protect yourself from mosquitoes at night. Repellents based on DEET, icaridin, or eucalyptus citriodora oil are among the most common and can provide long-lasting protection. It is important to follow the product instructions carefully and only apply the repellent to exposed areas of the skin.

4. Avoid water ponds near homes

Mosquitoes need standing water to lay their eggs. Therefore, it is important eliminate or reduce areas with standing water near homes. Check outdoor receptacles, such as buckets, empty bottles, and tires, to make sure no rainwater is accumulating. In addition, it is advisable to clean the pet troughs and plant pots regularly to avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes.

5. Use fans and air conditioning

Mosquitoes are less able to fly in the presence of ventilators o air conditioning. The use of these devices can help keep the room cool and well ventilated, creating a draft that hinders the flight of mosquitoes. Additionally, moving air can disperse our body odors, making us less attractive to insects.

Conclusions on how to escape mosquitoes at night

Protecting yourself from mosquitoes at night is essential to avoid annoying bites and reduce the risk of diseases transmitted by these insects. The usage of mosquito netsthe wearing protective clothing and the application of insect repellents are among the most effective strategies. Also, it is important to remove or reduce areas with backwater near housing and use ventilators o air conditioning to create a less hospitable environment for mosquitoes. By following these strategies, we can sleep soundly and reduce the negative impact of mosquitoes on our health and well-being.

