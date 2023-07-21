The 5 Symptoms You Should Never Ignore to Detect High Cholesterol

High cholesterol is a condition that can have a significant impact on a person’s cardiovascular and general health. It is important to recognize the signs and symptoms that may indicate high blood cholesterol levels in order to take preventative measures and effectively manage the condition. In this in-depth article, we’ll explore the 5 symptoms not to be ignored to detect high cholesterol, offering a complete overview of how to identify them and the importance of early diagnosis.

Before we look at the symptoms associated with high cholesterol, it’s important to understand the role cholesterol plays in our bodies. Cholesterol is an essential lipid substance that is mainly produced by the liver and can also be absorbed through certain foods. Our body needs an adequate amount of cholesterol to carry out vital functions, such as the production of hormones, the formation of cell membranes, and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. However, excessive cholesterol in the blood can lead to health problems, especially those affecting the cardiovascular system.

Symptom 1: Xanthelasma – Fat Deposits Around the Eyes

One of the top 5 symptoms that may indicate a high concentration of cholesterol in the body is the presence of xanthelasma. These are yellowish or whitish fatty deposits that develop on the skin around the eyes. These deposits can appear as small bumps or flat spots and often indicate excess LDL cholesterol, commonly known as “bad cholesterol”. The presence of xanthelasma requires a thorough medical evaluation to determine the underlying cause and take the necessary steps to manage cholesterol levels.

Symptom 2: Xanthomas – Fatty Tissue Growths

Xanthomas are growths of fatty tissue that can form in different parts of the body, such as tendons, elbows, knees, or buttocks. These growths may appear as small yellowish nodules or plaques. The appearance of xanthomas can be a sign of high cholesterol and requires adequate medical evaluation. Importantly, xanthomas can indicate an inherited high cholesterol condition called familial hypercholesterolemia, which requires specific treatment.

Symptom 3: Arcus Cornealis – Gray ring around the Cornea

The corneal arc is a visible abnormality of the eye in which a gray or white ring forms around the cornea. This phenomenon is often associated with high blood cholesterol levels. Although the arcus cornea can also be present in younger individuals, its early appearance or its presence in combination with other risk factors can suggest the presence of high cholesterol in the body. If you have a corneal arcus, it is important to see a doctor for an accurate evaluation.

Symptom 4: Cardiovascular Problems – Chest Pain and More

Increased blood cholesterol can contribute to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, a process known as atherosclerosis. This can lead to a reduction in blood flow to the heart and cause symptoms such as chest pain (angina), difficulty breathing (dyspnea), and palpitations. It is imperative that you pay attention to these symptoms and seek immediate medical attention for proper evaluation and prompt treatment.

Symptom 5: Peripheral Vascular Problems – Tingling, Pain, and Weakness

Excess cholesterol in the blood can also affect blood circulation to the extremities, such as the hands and feet. This can manifest itself with symptoms such as tingling, ache, and weakness in the extremities. These signs can be indicative of reduced blood flow to the affected areas, caused by a partial or complete occlusion of the arteries. It is important to report these symptoms to a doctor promptly for proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Recognizing the symptoms associated with high cholesterol is of paramount importance for diagnosing the condition early and taking preventative measures. It is essential to emphasize that the presence of one or more of these symptoms is not a definitive confirmation of high cholesterol, but may be a warning sign to undergo a thorough medical examination. Proper nutrition, regular exercise, and adequate stress management can help control cholesterol levels and prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Sources

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

