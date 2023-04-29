The 5 yoga poses for weight loss

The practice of yoga is not only beneficial in terms of balance, breathing, flexibility and meditation: some positions allow you to burn calories and, consequently, lose weight in a gentle way.

As far as it is yoga is considered one gentle and meditative disciplinelight and practiced mostly by those seeking flexibility and balance, there is no shortage of benefits regarding physical fitness, including weight loss.

Yoga can in fact be a valid help if you have decided to lose a few pounds. Don’t forget, however, that losing weight is not mandatory: when you are healthy and like yourself as you are, there is no need to bend to regulatory standards that do not reflect the physicality of individual people.

That said, if you’re trying to lose weight, you can try le yoga poses for weight loss: they are different and you will certainly find the one that best suits you.

Always remember that it yoga it is an individual practice, but one that needs guidance and support. If you have problems health issues or difficulty maintaining the position, seek advice from an instructor or an instructor with the right qualifications, or from your doctor or your trusted doctor.

Yoga poses for weight loss

Benefits of yoga for weight loss

Yoga, in addition to stimulating flexibility, endurance, balance and breathingnot only helps burn calories (more or less depending on the type of yoga and depending on the practice), but can also reduce stress, increase forza muscle, improve skin tone and circulation sanguine.

At the same time, thanks to the positions it allows to reach, yoga can improve the digestion and intestinal regularity, promoting weight loss thanks to the fact that it counteracts the accumulation of fat.

Between yoga poses that can help you lose weight we find:

surya namaskar

This is the Sun Salutation. This 12-position sequence is a great warm-up for the body and helps burn calories. Its intensity can be increased with multiple repetitions.

Utkatasana

Also known as “chair yoga,” it’s a standing position that engages the legs, arms, and torso. Begin in Tadasana (aka standing position), with arms at sides of body and feet together. Bring your arms in front of your body, keeping them parallel to the floor. Bend your knees and lower your pelvis as if sitting in a chair. Then keep your heels on the ground and distribute your weight evenly on both feet.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Downward facing dog pose stretches the spine, stimulates blood circulation, and tones the muscles in the legs and arms. To hold this position start on all fours, lift your knees off the floor as you extend your arms and push your hips up.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

It is also called the bridge position and is useful because it allows you to open the chest and tone the muscles of the legs and buttocks. To perform it, lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Then lift your pelvis upwards, keeping your feet on the ground and your arms stretched out at your sides.

Virabhadrasana

The warrior pose is effective for burning excess calories and fat, as well as toning the muscles in the legs and arms. He starts standing, with his legs slightly apart. Then, with a deep breath, he steps his left foot back about a meter, rotating his foot so that he faces outward. He bends his right knee so his thigh is parallel to the floor, keeping his knee in line with his ankle. He raises his arms laterally until they are at shoulder level, palms facing down. He inhales and lengthens his spine upwards, keeping his neck relaxed. Hold the position for a few deep breaths, then repeat on the opposite side.

Tips for practicing yoga poses

To get the maximum benefits from yoga also in terms of weight loss, it is important to practice the positions in the most correct way.

If you want to keep the asanas, it’s good that you practice regularly . To get results, you need to practice yoga with the right frequency and costanza even if it’s just for a few minutes a day.

. To get results, you need to practice yoga with the right frequency and even if it’s just for a few minutes a day. Listening to your body is essential. Don’t push yourself beyond your limits. If you feel any pain or discomfort, slow down or stop your practice.

If you feel any pain or discomfort, slow down or stop your practice. Finally, use supports. If you’re just starting out, use pillows, blankets, yoga blocks, or belts to help you reach and maintain the correct position without difficulty, without fear of not working enough.

Breathing and meditation

The breathing it is another fundamental aspect of yoga practice, and not only since it helps to relax the body and mind. The whole body is positively affected when the breath is listened to more deeply and regulated with awareness.

During practice, it is therefore important breathe slowly and deeplyfocusing attention on the breath, to better oxygenate the muscles and to obtain the greatest benefits.

Thanks to this focus on the rhythm of breathing, yoga becomes an effortless one natural form of meditation and relaxationwhich helps reduce stress and improve mental and psychic health.

Diet

Alongside yoga, if the intent is to lose weight, attention must necessarily end too on nutrition. Indeed, this oriental discipline is beneficial, but it becomes especially so when associated with one generally healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet is therefore essential to lose weight, but also to fully benefit from yoga. Among the simplest and most immediate advice we find: