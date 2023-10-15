The 50th Anniversary Celebration of Mexican College of Critical Medicine: Reflecting on the Evolution of Critical Medicine and Its Impact in Obstetrics

Mexican College of Critical Medicine Celebrates 50 Years

In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, the Mexican College of Critical Medicine (COMMEC) recently held a panel discussion at the National Academy of Medicine. The event was presided over by Dr. Germán Fajardo Dolci, a prominent figure in the field.

During the panel, Dr. Gilberto F. Vázquez de Anda delivered a presentation on the role of science in Critical Medicine. He emphasized that Critical Medicine is not only directed towards seriously ill patients, but also embodies qualities such as vigilance, decisiveness, precision, timeliness, and efficiency. According to Dr. Vázquez, Critical Medicine has been a groundbreaking development in the world of medicine, as it has the potential to save lives and restore patients to their families and society at large.

Another speaker, Dr. José Elizalde González, highlighted the importance of intensive therapy within Critical Medicine, particularly in the field of obstetrics. He explained that obstetric intensive care originated at the Gynecological Medical Center, under the leadership of Professor Díaz León between 1973 and 1985. However, due to an earthquake, the area was demolished and replaced with an oncology department.

The scientific community defines Critical Medicine, also known as Intensive Care Medicine, as the branch of medicine dedicated to patients with severe illnesses that pose a significant threat to their lives. The management of critically ill patients often involves invasive procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

In the context of obstetrics, Critical Medicine refers to the medical surveillance of pregnant patients with serious conditions. Specialists in this area aim to address critical situations that could endanger the lives of both the mother and the unborn child. They achieve this through timely detection of warning signs during pregnancy, thorough knowledge of potential complications, and the adaptation of general and obstetric hospitals to effectively handle these situations.

According to Dr. José Elizalde González, the Mexican Association of Critical Medicine, which later evolved into the Mexican College of Critical Medicine, was established 50 years ago. Today, the college is comprised of dedicated intensive care doctors and professionals working in various capacities within the field of Critical Medicine.

The panel discussion provided a platform for valuable insights on the advancements and significance of Critical Medicine, particularly in the specialized area of obstetrics. The 50-year milestone for COMMEC serves as a testament to the importance of this field and its ongoing contributions to healthcare in Mexico.

Share this: Facebook

X

