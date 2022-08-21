Pay attention to and eliminate these 6 highly inflammatory foods from your diet, which can weaken your energy and even increase the risk of chronic health conditions.

Pay attention to and eliminate these 6 highly inflammatory foods from your diet, which can weaken your energy and even increase the risk of chronic health conditions.

In fact, the inflammation of our body can create a lot of damage and lead to the development of various pathologies. Our immune system is activated when it recognizes that something foreign has entered the body and triggers a inflammatory process which aims to eliminate what can be dangerous to his well-being.

The real problem is when that inflammation process becomes chronic and can cause fatigue, damage healthy tissue, as well as increase the risk of a number of ailments including asthma, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune disease, and cancer.

However, chronic inflammation largely results from consuming excessive amounts of certain foods, so healthy eating is crucial. Let’s see together which are the 6 most inflammatory foods to eliminate from your diet.

Also read: The best method of reducing inflammation is not in the medicine cabinet, but in the refrigerator

Grilled meat

The real problem with grilled meat lies in the charcoal marks and burnt edges, which are a clue that your food contains. heterocyclic amines (HCAs)compounds that cause fat and protein oxide, causing oxidative stress and cell damage.

Cooking any animal protein at a high temperature can also form polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)the same ones that are also found in cigarette smoke and car exhaust fumes.

If you love the taste of grilled meat, you can prevent some of the damage by marinating it in a combination of lemon juice and herbs and spices. Black pepper, rosemary, thyme, oregano, basil, sage and marjoram are all loaded with beneficial antioxidants, which will counteract inflammation. (You might be interested: Watch out for the barbecue, it’s carcinogenic! How to grill without risking your health).

Processed meat products

Processed meat (such as salami and bacon) is highly inflammatory primarily due to its high content of saturated fatswhich make the body’s fatty tissue more inflammatory.

Furthermore, these foods also contain high levels of sodium nitritea compound that may increase the risk of gastric cancer, and are a major source of advanced end products for glycation (AGE)which cause oxidative stress and inflammation.

In this regard, a 2020 study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology concluded that a high intake of red and processed meat was strongly associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer.

Fried foods

Whenever you fry foods, and particularly when you use the same oil over and over, as they do in most restaurants, you create inflammatory molecules.

Extra virgin olive oil itself has a relatively low smoke point, rather keep the temperature a little lower or opt for avocado oil, which can handle higher heat.

Read also: 5 alternatives to frying to make food tasty and flavorful

Alcohol

For example, if a simple glass of red wine contains resveratrol, a healthy plant compound (polyphenol) that has antioxidant properties, other types of alcohol, such as spiritsthey can be inflammatory.

One study showed that alcohol induces inflammation in the gut which, in turn, may partially explain why excessive alcohol use is so closely linked to cancer, liver disease, and neurological damage.

Sugary foods and drinks

High consumption of added sugar can also help increase inflammation. Some studies have shown that people who get 20% of their daily calories from sugary drinks have high levels of C-reactive proteina marker of inflammation.

The added sugar is also high in calories and low in nutrients, which means that consuming too much makes it easy to gain pounds, which is why obesity is associated with chronic inflammation.

In this sense, the American Heart Association recommends limiting the daily intake of added sugar to the equivalent of 9 teaspoons a day for men or 6 for women.

Processed packaged foods and refined carbohydrates

Finally, processed foods can trigger chronic inflammation by altering the composition of the bacteria that live in the gut.

Foods like cookies, crackers, white bread, and other refined carbohydrate products quickly raise blood sugar, which triggers an inflammatory response as the body tries to bring blood glucose levels back to normal.

You may also be interested in: Carbohydrates: which ones to choose based on the glycemic index?

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Read also: