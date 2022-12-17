Recent research has investigated what factors can influence aging and good health in old age, and many of these are within our control

There are several factors that determine our chances of aging well, some are partly rooted in our genetic makeup, but many others are also within our control.

A new study followed 7,000 middle-aged Canadians to determine what factors are associated with good health in later life.

I study

The concept of optimal aging in the study included the absence of memory problems, mental illness and disabling pain, plus adequate social support.

The study used available data from 7,651 respondents, aged 60 and over. The final sample, however, was restricted to patients in excellent health at baseline, who represented 45% of respondents.

The study’s first author, Mabel Ho, a PhD student at theInstitute of Life Course and Agingsaid she was surprised by the number of people who maintained excellent health during the three-year research.

We were surprised and delighted to learn that over 70% of our sample maintained excellent health during the study period.

According to the data, three-quarters of respondents aged 55 to 64 at the start of the study maintained excellent health over the three-year period.

Among those aged 80 and older, about half remained in excellent health.

The research found that the participants who were most likely to maintain excellent health had the following factors in common:

they had never smoked they had no history of heart disease the arthritis they had higher incomes they did not suffer from insomnia they were women they weren’t obese.

Those who had these factors in common were less likely to develop debilitating cognitive problemsphysical or emotional.

Additionally, data showed that adults who engaged in moderate to vigorous physical activity were 35 to 45 percent more likely to age well.

Respondents who never, or rarely, had sleep problems at baseline were 29 percent more likely to maintain excellent health throughout the study.

Seniors who had never smoked were 46% more likely to maintain good health over the same period.

In terms of income, around half of those below the poverty line age optimally, compared with three-quarters of those above the poverty line.

Compared to adults obesethose who were of normal weight were 24% more likely to age healthily.

The researchers hope these findings could help create an environment conducive to healthy living in old age.

Source: MDPI

