Green light for the operation of the 60 euro transport bonus for those who in 2022 had a total income not exceeding 20,000 euros. Ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti (Mef), Marina Elvira Calderone (Ministry of Labour) and Matteo Salvini (Mit) signed the decree governing the methods of disbursement of the contribution envisaged by the fuel decree law with allocations of 100 million euros.

Transportation bonus at the start, 60 euros for trains and buses

The goal, recalls a note, is to support families, students and workers against high energy costs in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, and for national railway transport services. The application must be submitted by 31 December 2023 through the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it.

Portal to be updated, operating bonus in a month

However, the portal for submitting the application for the transport bonus is not yet operational. It will be updated with the new operating methods after the scrutiny of the implementing decree signed by the Mef, Mimit and the Ministry of Labor by the supervisory bodies. The MEF specifies it in a note In particular, the decree will have to be submitted to the Court of Auditors which will have 30 days for its examination. In fact, the bonus could be operational no earlier than a month

The old rules

The current one is a new edition of the transport bonus active until last December 31st. Regulated by the interministerial decree 5/2022, of 29 July, the bonus had guaranteed a discount of up to 60 euros on the cost of season tickets for public transport: buses, trams and regional railways. It could be obtained by all those with incomes of up to 35 thousand euros. The bonus was closed on December 31st: it could be requested on the Ministry of Labor website until resources were exhausted and more than once, provided that it was used within the month of the request. To obtain the voucher, it was necessary to connect with the platform and armed with Isee and the tax code, apply by indicating the transport company among the more than a thousand members. At the end of the procedure, the system released an identification code to be “spend” at the ticket offices for the purchase of monthly season tickets: the bonus was valid in the month of issue, after which it expired by re-entering the Fund’s endowment.

Absolute users: good transport bonus, 5.4 million use the means’

The transport bonus, “although it is a small incentive and reserved for citizens with an ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros, could represent an aid for the less well-off or large families”, explains the president of Assoutenti Furio Truzzi. «Based on the latest Istat data, – recalls the association – every day in Italy 26.8 million Italians use means of transport to go to school or work, 45.4% of the resident population – analyzes Assoutenti – Of these 5 .4 million use public transport: 1.2 million use the train, 1.9 million trams and buses, 807 thousand the metro and 1.5 million buses or coaches. The region where public transport is used the most to reach school or the workplace is Lombardy, 1,025,000 people a day, followed by Lazio, with 773,000 trips.