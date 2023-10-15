The 7 behaviors that can ruin your eyesight

What are the behaviors that can ruin your vision? Too often we realize we have vision problems only when we experience the first and main symptom: we begin to see ourselves worse. However, there are some habits that are very important. Some are naturally well known, others are much less immediate. A group of English experts has developed a list of situations to which it is best to pay close attention.

Don’t skip checkups

We should all have an eye exam every two years. Naturally more often if we already have some problems, but in this case the professional will tell us how often we need to do a test. Some even important problems such as glaucomathe diabetic retinopathythe macular degeneration they generally develop without giving particular signals. However, early diagnosis plays a crucial role in preserving vision. Among other things, through eye tests we can discover that we have other pathologies that have little to do with vision, such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol levels.

Spending too much time in front of a screen is one of the behaviors that can ruin your eyesight

Until a few years ago, every parent prohibited their children from spending too much time in front of the television. Now that we are surrounded by screens, these warnings are made much less. This despite the constant warnings of the experts. Here the recommendation is to follow the 20-20-20 rule. It means that every twenty minutes, we should look at something 20 feet away (the study is English, in meters it means plus or minus 6) for twenty seconds. Let’s also remember blinking when we are in front of a screen to prevent them from drying out too much.

Not all sunglasses are good

Sunglasses protect the delicate part of the eyes and their contour from the action of UV rays. This can contribute to conditions such as cataract and macular degeneration. Furthermore, it could also be formed pterygio. This is an abnormal growth of tissue on the surface of the eye, usually on the conjunctiva. Not all glasses are good; must have the CE mark. Never look directly at the sun even if you wear appropriate glasses because this can also cause permanent damage.

Unbalanced diet is among the behaviors that can ruin your eyesight

Eating healthily and regularly is another healthy habit for our eyes. The macula, which is the part of the retina that processes what we see, contains natural pigments called lutein and zeaxanthin. These two powerful antioxidants are found in green leafy vegetables, such as spinach and kale, but also in eggs.

Vitamins A, C and E play an important role. This is why the rule of five portions of fruit and vegetables also applies in this case. Also important to hire omega 3a fat found naturally in oily fish, such as salmon and oily fish, and in dried fruit.

To smoke

Needless to say, smoking significantly damages the health of our eyes. Quitting means lowering your risk for any vision problem.

Do not wear the glasses prescribed by the specialist

Inexplicably, many are still convinced that glasses should be used as little as possible, otherwise the eye gets used to it and vision gets worse. Not only is this false, but the opposite is true. As well as worsening your vision and to not see the reality around us correctly, don’t wear glasses it also causes significant headaches.

Inadequate light is among the behaviors that can ruin your eyesight

Working or reading in rooms with insufficient light forces your eyes to work harder, obviously leading to eye strain and worse vision. The best thing is to use a light that directly hits what we are looking at or reading.

