The 7 benefits of rice water for hair. Must try now!

Rice water proves to be an excellent ally for hair. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, here are the 7 benefits of this magical longevity elixir for hair…

L’rice water it is a natural remedy that has been used for centuries for hair care in different cultures, especially in Japan. The reason? It contains starch but also vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can provide numerous benefits to our hair. Here are some of the main benefits of rice water for hair:

Rice water soothes irritated scalp

When it comes to hair health and growth, we need to start from the base, i.e. from scalp. Often, this is dry and irritated and can therefore be itchy and produce dandruff. Rice water, also in this case, can come to our rescue and relieve the symptoms thanks to its properties antibacterial, anti-inflammatory e soothing, helping to purify the scalp, removing excess sebum, dirt and accumulated products. Regular use of this water can keep the scalp clean and healthy, reducing the buildup of residues that could hinder hair growth and create severe irritation.

Rice water can stimulate hair growth

We all dream hair Rapunzel-like, long, strong and flowing but it’s a fact, hair grows slowly and the only thing we can do is arm ourselves with a lot of good patience and wait. That said, there are gods too remedies effective natural treatments and treatments capable of fortifying the hair bulb and stimulating the hair to grow faster. Among these there is also rice water! This prodigious water, in addition to containing minerals, antioxidants and vitamins also contains inositol, a carbohydrate that stimulates hair growth. This carbohydrate greatly improves the structure of the hair, making it stronger and healthier. The amino acids present in rice water can also stimulate hair follicles, thus increasing the production of new hair.

Reduces hair loss

Well yes, you understood very well: therice water it can reduce hair loss due to its nutrients and soothing properties. In fact, the antioxidants present in this elixir reduce inflammation of the scalp, which we well know can be one of the causes of hair loss. Rice water can also act on the hair roots. How? Strengthening them and thus reducing the amount of hair that breaks or falls out during styling or seasonal changes.

It is an excellent remedy for greasy hair

Oily hair can be a common problem. Rice water can be a good remedy to prevent excess sebum production in your hair. This is because this precious water contains organic acids that help maintain a balance of fats in the hair. Again, just use it as a pre-shampoo mask, distributing it evenly over the skin and leaving it on for up to 1 hour. The result is purified and nourished hair!

It has a conditioning action

Rice water makes hair easier to comb and manage. Its conditioning and moisturizing action reduces friction between the hair, making brushing or combing easier without causing damage or breakage! Fantastic, don’t you think?

Rice Water is great for acid rinsing

The acid rinse for hair it is a real panacea for those suffering from dry, frizzy and dull-looking hair. In fact, the most common problem is the use of water with a high percentage of limestone and a basic pH which can lead to these problems. Rice water is one of the most suitable natural and economic substances to use to make the acid rinse: having a pH will restore the pH of our hair, rebalancing it, and at the same time sealing the cuticles on the hair shaft which, therefore, will be softer, healthier, beautiful and shinier! Although there are many acid rinse products on the market, rice water turns out to be a fast, cheap and affordable method for everyone to obtain the desired results. You can make rice water by rinsing uncooked rice with water and straining the resulting liquid. Apply the rice water to your hair, gently massaging the scalp, then leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm or cold water. Rice water can be used once or twice a week as part of your haircare routine.

Helps strengthen damaged hair

L’rice water contains a variety of nutrients essential for hair longevity. The amino acids present in rice water help to rebuild and strengthen hair damaged by chemical treatments, heat and other external aggressions, thus reducing breakage and improving overall resistance. The B vitamins, such as vitamin B3 (niacin) and vitamin B7 (biotin), promote healthy hair growth, while the Vitamin E Improves scalp circulation, promoting better nutrient absorption. The result? Healthy, strong and super hydrated hair!