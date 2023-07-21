The 7 best non-equipment exercises for women over 40

If you’re over 40, you might be wondering what that means for your exercise program. But do you really need to go to the gym? What are the best off-the-rack exercises for women over 40 that you can do at home?

Off-equipment exercises using your own body weight are a simple and effective way to improve balance, flexibility and strength at home. And they’re the perfect way to adapt your workouts to meet your body’s changing needs. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to get and stay in shape with these no-equipment exercises for women over 40.

The best non-equipment exercises for women over 40

We all know that sport is good for us. Among other things, physical activity improves metabolism and bone density, which are of great importance for the health of women over 40. Improve your workout routine with these 7 no-equipment exercises and you’ll be amazed at how fit you feel.

lungs (lunges)

The lunge is a classic non-equipment exercise that is suitable for both beginners and advanced users. It is very effective for leg strength and overall balance, which is very important for women over 40.

Stand up straight with your feet about hip-width apart. Take a big step forward with your right foot, landing first on your heel and then on your whole foot. Both knees should be at a 90 degree angle with the left knee hovering just above the floor. Return to the starting position and repeat the process with your left foot. Perform 3 sets of up to 15 repetitions per leg.

Exercises without equipment: glute bridge

Performing glute bridges is a powerful way to increase core stability and strengthen the glutes.

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Keep your arms at your side, palms down. Lift your hips off the floor until your knees, hips, and shoulders form a straight line. Keep your glutes and abs tight to avoid overextending your back. Hold the bridge position for a few seconds before lowering back down. Do 3 sets of up to 10 reps.

Squats (squats)

Squats are one of the most popular lower body exercises.

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Lower your body as low as possible by pushing your hips back, bending your knees, and shifting your body weight onto your heels. Never let your knees go over your toes. Raise your arms in front of you for balance. The lower body should be parallel to the floor and the chest should be elevated and not rounded. Then, in a controlled motion, raise yourself to the starting position. Repeat the exercise 10 to 12 times.

The plank is a must

The plank is an effective exercise that requires no equipment and can be done anywhere. It mainly strengthens the core, but also the shoulders, arms and glutes.

Place your hands under your shoulders, plant your toes on the floor and tighten your glutes to stabilize your body. The head should be in line with the back. Hold the position for 20 seconds. Once you’re comfortable, hold the plank for as long as you can without affecting the position and your breathing.

The classic push-up

Push-ups are one of the best total body exercises you can do to increase upper body strength and work your entire core.

Get into a high plank position with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. The shoulders should be over the wrists. Make sure your core is tight and your buttocks are pulled down. As you lower yourself, your elbows should be 45 degrees from your body. Then push with your hands and raise yourself back up. Do 3 sets of as many reps as you can.

Dead Bug exercise

This exercise may look easy, but it is one of the most effective abdominal exercises.

Lie on the floor with your knees bent. Raise your legs to a tabletop position. Raise both arms towards the ceiling. Extend your right leg up while simultaneously raising your left arm overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat the movement on the other side.

Trizeps-Dips

With this exercise you can train the triceps and chest muscles.

Sit in a chair and put your hands behind you. Place your feet hip-width apart on the floor. Raise yourself onto your hands and shift your body slightly forward. Tighten your back muscles by pulling your shoulders back. Slowly relax down until your elbows form a right angle. As you lower, keep your spine vertical and don’t push your elbows down. Return to the starting position. Do 3 sets of up to 15 reps.

